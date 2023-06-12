The number of unemployed people in Türkiye rose by a 0.1 percentage point in April from the previous month to 10.2% in April, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The number of unemployed persons – aged 15 years old and over – was up by 74,000 month-over-month to 3.58 million in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was 8.1% for men and 14.3% for women in April, the authority noted.

It noted that the employment rate in the country was at 48.4% in April while the number of employed persons rose by 521,000 to 31.6 million persons over the same period.

It added: "The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 19.1% with a 1.2 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month.

"While this rate was estimated at 15.7% for men and 25.4% for women."

In April, the unemployment rate was 4.8% on average in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) area.