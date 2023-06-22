Türkiye’s newly-appointed Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek headed to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

According to a statement published by the Presidential Communications Directorate, Şimşek and Yılmaz departed Ankara for the UAE late Wednesday for a one-day working visit.

Last month, the UAE and Türkiye ratified a comprehensive partnership agreement.

Ties between Türkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have moved to put years of tense relations behind them, opening the doors to a new phase in bilateral relations marked by deeper economic cooperation after a years-long dispute.