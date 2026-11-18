Inflation in Britain reached a one-year high of 3.6% in October, official figures showed Wednesday, but weaker outturns for some underlying measures ‌led investors to trim bets on a Bank of England (BoE) rate rise next month.

The headline rate of inflation, which rose from 3.5% a month earlier, is lower than the 3.7% increase which the BoE forecast this month when it raised interest rates for the first time in three years.

Two underlying measures of inflation – core inflation and services ​price inflation – held steady, while economists had forecast they would rise.

"Today's slightly softer headline inflation data make a December interest rate hike less likely, but ​it does little to change the broader outlook," David Rees, chief economist at fund manager Schroders, said.

The BoE sees nearly 5% inflation ⁠in the second quarter of 2027 due to higher energy prices caused by the Iran war.

Markets saw a slightly lower chance of a rate hike next month – at ​80% rather than 90% – but they still expect three or four quarter-point hikes between now and the end of next year.

Responding to the data, the BoE said it "will continue to ​set interest rates to make sure inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there."

Sterling fell slightly against the U.S. dollar while government bond futures rose on the changed rate expectations.

Higher fuel prices and an increase in tobacco taxes – which came earlier this year than in 2025 – were the main factors pushing inflation higher in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Years of above-target inflation

The rising cost of living will be unwelcome for British households – who have suffered from above-target inflation for almost all of the past five years – and government, ​which has stressed it is trying to ease price pressures.

"The budget also started the long-term action needed to get energy costs down for good," Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said ‌after the ⁠data.

Britain is highly exposed to the cost of imported natural gas for heating and electricity, and regulation which delays the impact of price rises on household bills means British inflation tends to be later to rise and fall than elsewhere.

The BoE was the slowest major advanced central bank to raise interest rates in response to the Iran war, having initially judged that canceling previous plans to cut rates this year would be sufficient to keep inflation in check.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill last week said he thought the ​economic evidence next year would support further rate ​hikes and that market expectations were "not ⁠outrageous."

Core consumer price inflation – which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices – held at 2.8% as economists had expected.

The services component of CPI – which some policymakers view as a better underlying gauge of price trends – also held at 3.7%.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices have risen just 0.9% over the past year, the smallest ​increase since September 2021.

"Today's ⁠inflation data will give the Bank of England some breathing space," Deutsche Bank Chief U.K. Economist Sanjay Raja said. But he added it was unclear for how much longer "fierce supermarket competition" could hold off price rises.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said a drop in international energy prices at the start of the month had largely come too late to stop a roughly 20% ⁠rise in ​regulated household energy bills due to take effect in January.

So far there have been few signs of the ​BoE's biggest fear, "second-round" effects, where wages and non-energy prices increase as workers and businesses try to offset losses caused by higher energy prices.

But when they voted to raise rates this month, BoE officials judged this was ​probably just a matter of time given how long oil prices have spent at or above $100 a barrel.