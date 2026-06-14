Ukraine led the list of countries to which Türkiye exported more in May compared to the same month a year earlier, with nearly $340 million in volume increase, according to a report on Saturday.

Türkiye's exports to Ukraine saw the largest increase in May, rising by $339.6 million, while exports to the country exceeded $600 million last month, a report prepared by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

The rise in shipments to the country is seen as the economic relations continue to strengthen and build on momentum despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Increasing Ukrainian demand for Türkiye’s industrial and technology products has also played a key role in boosting exports.

Damage to Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure systems due to the war has particularly increased demand for energy equipment and industrial machinery.

Accordingly, based on data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), Ukraine was the country where Türkiye recorded the largest value-based export increase in May.

It was followed by Slovakia with $120.8 million, Morocco with $98.2 million, Norway with $71.9 million, and Nigeria with $46.5 million.

In May, Türkiye exported $656.6 million worth of goods to Ukraine, $248.1 million to Slovakia, $440.6 million to Morocco, $171.4 million to Norway, and $90.4 million to Nigeria.

Moreover, last month, Türkiye’s top export destinations were Germany with $1.5 billion, the U.S. with $1.2 billion, Italy and the U.K. with $1.1 billion each, and Spain with $994.8 million.

Chemical sector leads exports to Ukraine

In May, the chemical products and derivatives sector was the leading exporter to Ukraine with $89.1 million.

It was followed by electrical and electronics with $64.3 million, steel with $52.4 million, the automotive industry with $18.1 million, and machinery and parts with $12.1 million.

Among sectors, the highest export increase to Ukraine came from the electrical and electronics sector with $19.7 million. It was followed by chemicals with $11.4 million, iron and non-ferrous metals with $1.8 million, air conditioning industry with $808,400, and carpets with $536,900, respectively.

Overall, the iron and non-ferrous metals sector exported goods totaling $10.5 million to Ukraine, the air conditioning industry $6 million, and the carpet sector $1.3 million.

From a regional perspective, exports to Ukraine came from Ankara ($398.2 million), Istanbul ($152.2 million), Kocaeli ($19.4 million), Hatay ($17.4 million), and Mersin ($8.6 million).