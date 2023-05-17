U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked Türkiye for contributions to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for ensuring global food security.

"We have some positive and significant developments... The confirmation by the Russian Federation to continue its participation in the Black Sea Initiative for another 60 days. I welcome this decision," Guterres said at a news conference.

His remarks came hours after Erdoğan announced the deal, which was set to expire May 18, was extended for two months.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, and the contributions of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to extend the Black Sea grain corridor agreement for another two months," Erdoğan said in an address to his Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) provincial heads, deputies and mayors via video link.

Guterres said the continuation is good news for the world but outstanding issues remain.

"I once again express my gratitude to President Erdogan and the government of Türkiye for their efforts working in permanent coordination with the United Nations," said the U.N. chief.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Red Cross hails extension of deal

The extension of the Black Sea grain deal is a "lifeline" for those who are struggling with food scarcity, and financial instability, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

"The extension of the Black Sea grain deal is a lifeline for families across the world who are already struggling with persistent inflation, food scarcity, and financial instability," Spoljaric said in a statement. "This is especially true for communities affected by armed conflict and violence."

She said that prices for basic products have increased by 99% in South Sudan, 88% in Syria, 80% in Sudan, 62% in Ethiopia, and 54% in Myanmar over the past year.

"It is crucial that all efforts are made to reach agreements that enable grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, which millions of people around the world rely on," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine confirmed the extension of the deal.

"We confirm the announcement by the Turkish President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) that the Black Sea Initiative will be extended by two months," said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"This creates an opportunity to ensure global food security not just with words but with deeds, primarily for countries that need it most."

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olexandr Kubrakov also confirmed that the grain corridor would remain open until at least July 18.

"We welcome the extension of the work of the initiative, but we emphasize that it must work effectively," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook. He said that nearly 70 ships are currently waiting in Turkish waters for a permit.

Russia has also complained about aspects of the deal and previously threatened to pull out of the agreement. Zakharova on Wednesday said that any discrepancies in the implementation of the grain agreement should be resolved "as soon as possible."

The breakthrough accord was brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye with the warring sides last summer to help tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters. The pact came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn't been applied.

U.N. officials and analysts warned that a failure to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products, especially as drought takes a toll. The deal helped lower prices of food commodities like wheat over the last year, but that relief has not reached kitchen tables.