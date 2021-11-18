British consumer goods conglomerate Unilever said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell its global tea business, including brands Lipton and PG Tips, for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

The sale to private equity group CVC Capital Partners comes as Unilever seeks higher growth opportunities elsewhere, chief executive Alan Jope said in a statement.

In a move to make the company more environmentally friendly, Unilever announced two years ago that it would slash its use of new plastic by half before 2025. It is unclear if the sell changes this goal.