The United States and Türkiye have recently developed common ground and improved defense and trade relations, a senior official said on Sunday.

"Especially in recent months, the two countries have developed shared areas. We observe improvements in defense, trade, and interpersonal relations," U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake told private broadcaster NTV.

Flake's remarks came after the NATO allies launched comprehensive talks to discuss efforts to move beyond deep policy disagreements and improve cooperation in other areas.

The conversations came on the sidelines of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's trip to Washington last week and a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Talks focused on topics spanning Syria, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, defense cooperation, energy, counterterrorism, and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Türkiye and the U.S. boast a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S.' cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

The U.S. Congress recently approved the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, long sought by the Turkish government, after Ankara formally ratified Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Since then, U.S. officials have begun describing a desire on both sides to deepen conversations in areas where the two sides can cooperate.

Flake voiced support for the sale of F-16 warplanes to Türkiye and said the issue of F-35 fighter jets was also on the agenda during last week's talks.

Türkiye sought to buy F-35s before requesting to purchase F-16s, but the U.S. removed it from the multinational program to buy and help develop and build the warplane in 2019 after it acquired S-400s from Russia.

Washington argued the air missile defense systems posed a risk to the advanced fighter jet, whereas Ankara insisted they would not be integrated into NATO systems.

Türkiye had ordered about 100 F-35s, and its companies were building some 900 parts of the fighter jet.

"As previously discussed, the issue of the S-400s remains unresolved. We want to find a solution," said Flake.

He recalled a recent visit by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who said Washington was open to welcoming Türkiye back into the F-35 fighter jet program if the issue over the S-400 air defense system is resolved.

Flake said Nuland had "proposed a solution."

"We are keen on overcoming the issue; we just haven't been successful yet," he added.

Flake said the trade relations between the two countries are "truly progressing well."

The two governments had set a goal to reach a bilateral trade volume of $100 billion in the coming years.

"There has been a 60% increase from a few years ago, reaching a volume of $35 billion," the ambassador noted.

"Although the goal of reaching $100 billion is ambitious, I would like to say that it is achievable with this momentum."

Flake said while Türkiye and America may not always see eye to eye on Syria, both countries are seeking cooperation for peace in Syria and the region.

"Türkiye is a significant ally in the fight against Daesh. While Türkiye and America may not always see eye to eye, especially regarding northern Syria, the two countries are exploring avenues for collaboration to achieve peace in the region and eradicate Daesh," he added.