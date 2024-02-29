Sources from the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday that Ankara received a letter of approval and a proposal from the United States for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets and the modernization of existing F-16 jets Türkiye has. Sources added that the ministry was assessing the letter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Türkiye is concentrated on F-16 fighter jets rather than F-35s, as the U.S. sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara is considered final. "We are locked on the F-16s rather than the F-35s," Erdoğan told reporters at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) headquarters in the capital Ankara.

"We discussed with U.S. senators the steps we will take on the F-16s," he said, referring to a recent visit to Türkiye by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy. The president also said the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is continuing talks with their U.S. counterparts on the warplanes.

On Jan. 27, the U.S. State Department approved the pending $23 billion (TL 718.16 billion) sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership. Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level. Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended over a dispute on Ankara buying S-500 Russian air defense after its efforts to buy U.S. Patriot missiles were rebuffed. A senior U.S. diplomat recently appeared to open the door to Türkiye perhaps joining the F-35 program if the dispute were resolved.

Defense Ministry sources said draft letters by the U.S. were the first step of a schedule to conclude the acquisition deal, and its total cost would be determined once the deal was in its final stage. Sources said they also proposed that the U.S. produce and modernize F-16s in Türkiye.