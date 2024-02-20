Vodafone Türkiye and Emirati company Edgnex Data Centres by Damac have joined forces to establish a new data center in western Türkiye with an investment of approximately $100 million (TL 3.09 billion), the CEO of the Turkish firm said Monday.

The partnership will be half-and-half between the two firms, Engin Aksoy said in a news conference in Istanbul.

Under the cooperation, the new data center will open in the Turkish Aegean city of Izmir.

The center is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025, with data migration and hosting services activities.

The center will be one of Vodafone's largest-capacity data centers in the Aegean region, reaching up to a 6-megawatt capacity in the long term.

It will be designed as a structure suitable for growth up to a total capacity of 12 megawatts.

Aksoy said Vodafone has an important role in the Turkish economy, as over the last 17 years, the real value of its investments in Türkiye has reached TL 157.6 billion.

Aqil Ali, senior vice president at Edgnex Data Centres by Damac, said that his firm plans to make $1 billion worth of data center investments, with the Izmir project included in this amount.

It will be a data center that allows efficient modular growth and will be a value-added investment for both countries, he added.

The new center, which will have the latest technology, will be designed according to Tier three standards, which means it has systems to update and maintain services without taking them offline – or uptime of 99.982%.

The center will be connected to Europe via both terrestrial and undersea cables.