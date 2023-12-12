Investment capital inflow into Türkiye reached $664 million (TL 19.28 billion) in October, while the total foreign direct investment (FDI) the country obtained amounted to some $1.19 billion, the data from Türkiye’s International Investors Association (YASED) showed on Tuesday.

According to the data released by YASED, Türkiye secured investment capital inflows worth $223 million from the sale of real estate to foreign nationals, and $345 million came via international direct investment inflows through debt instruments.

Due to disinvestments amounting to $44 million, the total FDI inflow was realized at $1.19 billion.

Looking at the sectoral composition of investment capital inflows, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector stood out with $182 million in investment and a 27% share.

Transportation and storage, construction, wholesale and retail trade, which accounted for 14% of the total investment capital inflows each, emerged as the other dominant sectors in terms of investment activity.

In October, European Union countries continued to be the largest source of investment capital inflows to Türkiye, with a 69% share.

Among the top five sources of investment capital inflows to Türkiye, France took the lead with 25%, followed by the Netherlands with 21% and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 16%.

Germany’s share in the total investment capital inflows, meanwhile, stood at 15%, and the United Kingdom accounted for 9% of the inflows, respectively.

As of the first 10 months of the year, there was a 31% decrease in FDI inflows compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.8 billion, according to the data.