Türkiye's white goods sector saw sales, exports and production decline in 2025 as rising costs weighed on competitiveness, the head of the country's main industry association said on Tuesday.

Türkiye is the largest white goods producer in Europe and second only to China globally, with a 7% share of global production volume.

Alper Şengül, the head of the White Goods Manufacturers’ Association of Turkey (TÜRKBESD), said at a news conference that domestic sales fell 3% in 2025, while exports dropped 10% and production declined 9%.

"Last year, domestic sales in six main product groups decreased by 3% compared to the previous year. Domestic market sales in 2025 amounted to 9.9 million units," he said, according to remarks published by Anadolu Agency (AA).

"In exports, the downward trend observed in recent years continued, with exports decreasing by 2.2 million units, or 10%, in 2025 compared to the previous year. The ongoing decline in exports was also reflected in production volumes, with production in 2025 decreasing by 9% compared to the previous year," he added.

Some industrial sectors, including white goods, electronics and textiles, have seen demand for their goods cooling amid higher borrowing costs in the country, although some expect the situation to become more favorable this year as the central bank is likely to continue with easing in the upcoming period.

The Turkish central bank last cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 37% last week.

Şengül explained that for a sector that exports approximately 70% of its production, policies to support exports are needed more than ever to prevent these losses from becoming permanent, adding that higher input, energy and financing costs, along with uncertainties in trade policies, are making competitiveness increasingly fragile.

"Especially in today's world, where white goods are among the basic necessities, strengthening installment payment options for consumers and taking steps to facilitate access to financing will contribute to the healthy functioning of the domestic market," he also said.