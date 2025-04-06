World leaders are scrambling to find the right strategy to counter the recently announced reciprocal tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump, with some seeking to drop levies on American goods and others asking for Washington's tariffs to be postponed.

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, has asked Trump to delay the imposition of tariffs for at least 45 days, The New York Times reported on Sunday, following a similar call by Vietnamese and American chambers of commerce, which called the tariffs "shockingly high."

The South Asian country faces a tariff of 46%, one of the highest.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he will direct the government to suspend all tariffs on U.S. imports.

Mnangagwa posted on X on Saturday that this measure aims to boost American imports in Zimbabwe and promote Zimbabwean exports to the U.S.

"This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation," he said.

Stressing that reciprocal tariffs protect domestic jobs and industries, Mnangagwa said, "Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none."

Trump announced on Wednesday sweeping tariffs, ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from dozens of countries and economic regions, including Zimbabwe, whose exports to the U.S. will face an 18% surcharge.

The European Union will face a 20% tariff, while China is subject to a 34% reciprocal tariff, Taiwan 32%, Japan 24%, and India 26%, among others.

Some countries, such as Türkiye, the U.K., Brazil, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), New Zealand, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were each subjected to 10% baseline tariffs.

The initial 10% "baseline" tariff already took effect at U.S. seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12:01 a.m. ET (4:01 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, ushering in Trump’s complete rejection of the post-World War II system of mutually agreed tariff rates.

This has raised the stakes of an even stronger trade escalation that could have a foul impact on millions of consumers worldwide.

Still, some nations appear to be focused on avoiding direct retaliation, unlike China, which pushed back with an extra 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods, starting from April 10.

U.S. and Chinese flags and a label with the word "34% Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken April 4, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

India, EU

India does not plan to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's 26% tariff on imports from the Asian nation, an Indian government official told Reuters on Sunday, citing ongoing talks for a deal between the countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has looked into a clause of Trump's tariff order that offers a possible reprieve for trading partners who "take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements," said the official, who declined to be named as the details of the talks are confidential.

New Delhi sees an advantage in being one of the first nations to have started talks over a trade deal with Washington, and is better placed than Asian peers like China, Vietnam and Indonesia, which have been hit by higher U.S. tariffs, a second government official said, also declining to be named.

In the days after Trump's tariff announcement that has shaken global markets to their core, India joined nations like Taiwan and Indonesia in ruling out counter tariffs, even as the European Commission prepares to hit U.S. products with extra duties following China's retaliation.

EU countries will seek to present a united front in the upcoming days as they look for a response to heavy tariffs, in spite of apparent differences in the approach to countermeasures, which reportedly vary among members.

Retaliation vs. negotiations

The sweeping tariffs that have struck larger economies and even blocs such as the EU have surprised numerous nations, including some Balkan countries like Serbia and Kosovo, and Washington's key ally, Israel.

"Today, I formally requested the Government of Kosovo to suspend import tariffs on all U.S. products – an important step to deepen economic ties with our closest ally and to send a clear message: Kosovo is ready for a more robust relationship with the U.S., with a clear vision that would make both our countries stronger, safer and more prosperous," Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said earlier this week on X.

Analysts and experts similarly point to a dilemma over whether to negotiate or retaliate and how to deal with new measures by the U.S. administration since almost all industries, from automotive, defense to clothing, are expected to be affected.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he hopes Trump will ease tariffs imposed on Israel when the two meet in Washington this week.

Under a sweeping new tariff policy, Israeli goods face a 17% U.S. tariff. The U.S. is Israel's closest ally and largest single trading partner.

"I am the first international leader, the first foreign leader, who will meet with President Trump on the issue, which is so important to the Israeli economy," he said, as he would depart from Hungary to Washington despite International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Gaza war.

"There is a long line of leaders who want to do this regarding their economies. I think that it reflects the special personal link, as well as the special ties between the U.S. and Israel, which is so vital at this time."

The president of the self-ruling island of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, on Sunday, on the other hand, offered zero tariffs as the basis for talks with the U.S., pledging to remove trade barriers rather than imposing reciprocal measures and saying Taiwanese companies will raise their U.S. investments.

"Tariff negotiations can start with 'zero tariffs' between Taiwan and the U.S., with reference to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico free trade agreement," Lai said.

At the same time, crowds of people angry about the way Trump is running the country marched and rallied in scores of American cities on Saturday, in the first bigger sign of disapproval with his controversial policies since taking office, which included shutting down the Education Department and firing thousands of federal workers.

More market volatility is also expected at the start of the new week following the worst week for U.S. stocks since the onset of the coronavirus crisis five years ago.