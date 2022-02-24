Turkey is expected to receive eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargos from countries such as the United States, Equatorial Guinea and Algeria at its LNG terminals by March 6, international shipping data showed Thursday.

Turkey continues to purchase LNG in order to keep its natural gas tanks full and avoid supply problems, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

It is expected that the LNG cargos will reach the country's three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), Ertuğrul Gazi, Aliağa and Marmara Ereğlisi, within 10 days.

LNG tankers Maran Gas Pericles, Methane Princess, Elisa Larus, SK Resolute and Gaslog Hong Kong departed from the U.S., while the ships Gui Ying from Equatorial Guinea, and Ougarta and Lalla Fatma N'Soumer from Algeria set off for the terminals in Turkey. The arrival dates of the ships to their destinations in Turkey range from Feb. 25 to March 6.

The gas is stored in liquid form on the LNG ships arriving in Turkey and then converted into a gaseous form suitable for the pipeline after necessary procedures and sent to the system. Thus, natural gas, which makes a long journey through ships, reaches the household.

The Mol Hestia LNG ship, meanwhile, which set off from Texas and has a total capacity of 170,799 cubic meters, arrived in Turkey on Feb. 22.

LPG imports increased by 5.5% year-over-year in December

Turkey's oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 5.5% in December, versus the previous month in 2021 and reached 245,922 tons.

The LPG imports were made from the U.S., Algeria, Kazakhstan, Greece and Russia by distributor license holders, Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly oil market report.

In this period, LPG exports made by refinery and distributor license holders increased by 78.1% to approximately 26,748 tons. Exports were made to Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bulgaria, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Switzerland, Marshall Islands, Romania and Turkey's free trade zones.

Turkey’s LPG production in the month rose to 86,295 tons, marking a year-over-year jump of 10.7%.

Total LPG sales by distributor license holders in the month amounted to approximately 264,646 tons.

While autogas sales increased by 1.1% on an annual basis and bulk LPG sales decreased by 5.9%. Thus, total LPG sales in the domestic market decreased by 2.4%.

Autogas ranked first with a market share of 78.4%. It was followed by cylinder LPG with 18.3% and bulk LPG with 3.3%.