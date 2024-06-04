The Thrace Basin Natural Gas Company (TBNG) discovered a natural gas reserve worth TL 3 billion ($91.94 million) in four new wells, reaching 300 million cubic meters.

The discovery was made under the scope of the New Exploration Project for year 2024 with the support of the Presidential Investment Office.

The wells were created using an investment of $10 million on the four new wells in the Silivri and Tekirdağ regions.

The TBNG aims to increase its daily production capacity by 50% to 125,000 cubic meters upon the completion of drilling.

TBNG CEO Sinan Furat told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have started the production phase at the field in Tekirdağ and will start delivering the gas to businesses in the region this week. He continued by saying that they are following in the footsteps of Türkiye's state energy company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) with the goal for self-sufficiency in energy, with the technical work of Turkish engineers.,

According to plans, Türkiye wants to decrease foreign dependency on energy, which is 71% as of 2021, to under 50% in the next 10 years and to 13% in 2053.