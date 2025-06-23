Africa needs to expand its international partnerships beyond traditional allies to fully harness its vast energy resources, the secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) Omar Farouk Ibrahim said, signaling Türkiye as a promising partner.

"We are open to all forms of energy cooperation with Türkiye," Ibrahim told Anadolu Agency (AA) in remarks published on Monday.

Urging African leaders to move past dependence on former colonial powers and deepen ties with emerging global players like Türkiye, Ibrahim said: "We've naively believed that the same countries which colonized and later left us would be the ones to help us grow."

"After more than 60 years, despite our abundant resources, we have made little progress, but the world is changing, and fortunately, Africa is changing too," he added.

Türkiye's rise on the global stage is being closely watched by Africa.

"Türkiye is an ancient and strong civilization with a deeply rooted cultural heritage, and it is advancing technologically once again. This should allow Africa to look beyond the so-called traditional partners we have long relied on to 'save' the continent," Ibrahim said.

He noted that although Türkiye has rapidly advanced technologically under challenging conditions, many in Africa remain unaware of its capabilities.

Ibrahim called for enhanced public diplomacy, through media, education, and civil society to showcase Türkiye's strengths. He also praised long-standing Turkish investments, such as scholarships for African students, as vital to building people-to-people ties.

Transition as wake-up call for Africa

Moreover, Ibrahim noted that the energy transition presents a great opportunity for the continent, as, for the first time, it is forcing the people of Africa to ask a fundamental question of "Why have we been producing oil and gas and exporting it outside Africa while our own people still lack the basic necessities of life?"

"The energy we send to Europe or America serves luxury, not survival. Here in Africa, the lack of energy leads to death almost every day," Ibrahim said.

He also noted that amid the global energy transition, the West, on which Africa has long relied for technology, financing, and markets, has decided to no longer fund oil and gas projects, leaving the continent increasingly vulnerable.

"We have been forced to establish the African Energy Bank. We are building the energy infrastructure that will enable us to transfer energy from regions of abundance to those in need," he said.

New vision for Africa's resources

Ibrahim said APPO aims to unite producing countries around shared challenges, particularly about financing.

APPO represents nations holding about 10% of the world's oil reserves and producing roughly 8% of global output.

The organization's efforts focus on developing intra-African energy infrastructure and securing independent financing through the African Energy Bank.

He warned that without funding, technology, and market access, Africa risks losing both its hydrocarbon sector and the chance to benefit from renewables. Ibrahim added that without domestic infrastructure, Africa risks being left behind in the new global energy landscape.

"Even though we have vast renewable potential, we lack the technology to develop it, which means we will again have to rely on others," he said.

He also underscored the continent's minimal role in global emissions, only 3%, and questioned the fairness of restrictions on Africa's use of its hydrocarbon resources, and added: "Tripling emissions could help Africa industrialize, yet we are being told that we cannot use our resources."

Africa invites Türkiye to invest

Inviting Türkiye to deepen its role in the African energy sector, Ibrahim said: "If Türkiye or Turkish investors wish to join the African Energy Bank, they are more than welcome."

He encouraged Turkish scientists, technologists, and investors to contribute to the development of Africa's oil and gas industry.

Support in building cross-border pipelines, linking countries and facilitating the flow of energy and related products, is especially welcome, creating opportunities for a mutually beneficial partnership, Ibrahim said.

In recent years, Türkiye has taken on an increasingly active role in Africa's energy and mining sectors.

Guided by a "win-win" approach, Türkiye has signed strategic cooperation agreements with numerous African countries, including Somalia, Niger, Libya, Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Senegal, Morocco, Sudan, Nigeria, and Djibouti.

These deals, which aim to leverage Turkish expertise, technology, and investment capacity to support joint energy projects, have already led to the launch of concrete initiatives, with collaboration progressing swiftly on multiple fronts.