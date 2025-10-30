Türkiye's first nuclear power plant is expected to start electricity generation next year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday, describing it as a "historic turning point" in the country's energy diversification journey.

“The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is scheduled to begin generating electricity in 2026, marking a historic milestone in our energy diversification journey,” Bayraktar said, addressing the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul. He also reiterated the goal of achieving 20 gigawatts (GW) in nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, the minister noted that Türkiye sits at the crossroads of continents, both geographically and politically, explaining that this position gives the country a natural advantage as "a center of gravity for regional and global cooperation."

"In the face of global uncertainty, Türkiye's strategy is very clear, flexible, forward-looking and diversified," he added.

Emphasizing that energy is at the center of Türkiye's economic growth and strategic vision, Bayraktar said, "Our goal is to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy during our transition to zero emissions."

He also pointed out that Türkiye's total installed power capacity currently exceeds 121 gigawatts, adding that more than 60% of this comes from renewable energy sources. "This ratio places Türkiye among the leaders in the region," said Bayraktar.

Moreover, he noted that domestic and foreign investments in wind, solar, geothermal and biomass projects in the country are continuing, emphasizing that they are also taking decisive steps in the field of nuclear energy, which he said will play a vital role in providing clean, reliable and base-load electricity to meet growing demand.

Earlier in his speeches, the minister often pointed to expectations that electricity demand would grow significantly in the upcoming decades.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar delivers a speech at the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

Recalling the construction of four units at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, one of Türkiye's largest energy projects with Russia, Bayraktar stated: "The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is planned to begin electricity production in 2026, marking a historic milestone in our energy diversification journey."

At the same time, he said that Ankara aims to reach 20 GW in nuclear energy capacity by 2050 with projects in the Thrace region and Sinop and that they will also increase energy stability and flexibility through projects focused on small modular reactors (SMRs).

Gas, LNG projects

He also noted their partnerships with Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran in natural gas and the development of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.

"With projects like TurkStream and the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), Türkiye is not only providing and developing its own supply but also becoming a regional energy hub, facilitating the flow of gas from east to west and contributing to Europe's energy security," he furthered.

Bayraktar also noted that daily production at the Sakarya natural gas field in the Black Sea, with reserves of 785 billion cubic meters (bcm), will soon reach 40 million cubic meters (mcm) and that daily production at the Gabar oil field in the country's southeast has reached 80,000 barrels.

Similarly, he underlined Türkiye’s commitment to energy efficiency, stating that under the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, the country aims to reduce consumption by 16% by 2030. Investments exceeding $20 billion in this area are expected to create thousands of jobs, according to Bayraktar.

The minister also noted that Türkiye's growing role in energy also increases its economic impact.

"This makes Türkiye an attractive destination for investors seeking stability, connectivity and access to multiple markets in the logistics, manufacturing and technology sectors. From Central Asia to Europe, from the Mediterranean to Africa, Türkiye is becoming a hub of energy, trade and innovation."

"Our message is simple: Türkiye is open for business, open for innovation and open for partnership," Bayraktar also said.

"We will continue to play a constructive role in shaping the global economy as a reliable partner for shared prosperity and sustainable growth," he added.

Bringing together officials and business leaders, the forum is taking place in Istanbul on Oct. 30-31 under the theme "New Energy for New Economic Realities."

Bayraktar said that as the global economy navigates a period of significant uncertainty and transformation, bringing together such a diverse and high-caliber group of participants is both timely and commendable.

"This gathering also demonstrates a shared commitment to dialogue, cooperation and pursuit of sustainable growth across our wider Eurasian region," he added.