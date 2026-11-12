Türkiye and China have signed a ​preliminary agreement for China ‌to invest $15 billion (TL 753.86 billion) to build solar and wind power ​plants with a ​total capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW) in Türkiye, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Thursday.

Türkiye and China's national energy administrations signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) ​on cooperation in ​renewable energy on the sidelines of ‌the ⁠COP31 climate summit in the Turkish city of Antalya, Bayraktar said ​in ​a ⁠post on X.

"Through this agreement, which envisions a massive investment of approximately $15 billion in our country, we aim to implement solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 7,000 megawatts, along with new energy storage systems and 4,000 megawatts of electricity transmission infrastructure," he said.

He also noted that the cooperation would facilitate technology transfer.

"This cooperation will not only increase our renewable energy capacity but also facilitate technology transfer, contributing significantly to the domestic production of wind turbine equipment and the development of our local industry," Bayraktar said.

"In line with our 'National Energy 2040' vision, I hope that this historic agreement – which will strengthen our energy supply security and accelerate our green transition – proves beneficial for both our nations," he added.

Türkiye last week unveiled a new energy vision aiming to increase the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 77% from the current level of some 63%.

Ankara aims for the combined wind and solar installed capacity to reach 175,000 MW by 2040.