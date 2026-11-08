Climate talks at this year's top-level summit taking place in Türkiye's Antalya will be dominated by issues including climate finance and investment, in addition to topics such as electrification and zero waste.

The business community, development banks, think tanks and experts will join thousands of attendees for the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31), the highest-level global climate summit held annually under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Institutions such as the Presidency's Investment and Finance Office, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), leading Turkish banks, energy groups and others will take part in the conference scheduled for Nov. 9-20.

A special COP31 Business & Investment Summit will also be held on Nov. 12-13 under the coordination of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

"The summit will bring together public- and private-sector representatives from around the world to translate climate goals into concrete actions and to explore financing and collaboration opportunities for climate projects," TOBB said in a statement on Nov. 5.

The summit is described as the largest in COP history.

The business summit is expected to host a broad range of participants, spanning from international chambers of commerce and industry to global corporations, financial institutions, investment funds, development banks and technology companies.

Representatives from various sectors, including energy, finance, industry, technology, food and infrastructure, will assess the economic opportunities and investment needs of the climate transition and discuss how to align global climate goals with the business community’s capacity for implementation, according to TOBB.

Separately, the Investment and Finance Office also announced that it will carry out an extensive program focused on green investments, sustainable finance and international investment partnerships.

"As the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, we aim to bring together international investors, financial institutions and key stakeholders through a series of high-level events at COP31," the office said in a statement.

"By fostering meaningful dialogue and forging strategic partnerships, we seek to position Türkiye at the forefront of the global sustainable investment agenda, mobilize capital for green growth and unlock new avenues of financing to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon economy."

The agenda is expected to focus on topics including green investments, the role of digital technologies in climate finance, green transformation and energy.

The EBRD, in a recent statement, also said it would use its presence at the conference to show how private investment, policy reform and partnerships between governments, businesses and development institutions can accelerate the transition to greener, more resilient economies.

"EBRD is a longstanding partner of Türkiye, and we welcome the global leadership it is showing as the host of COP31," said EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

"We support the ambitious Action Agenda it has set. We are ready to help deliver that agenda, which goes hand in hand with our Green Economy Transition Strategy 2026-30," she added.

The bank’s priorities for COP31 will include electrification and the energy transition, green industrialization, climate adaptation and resilience, country platforms and private-sector mobilization, it said.