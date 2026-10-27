Türkiye is seeking to turn global climate commitments into measurable results at COP31, with targets to halve the projected increase in municipal waste generation, expand the use of recycled materials and accelerate electrification by 2035, COP31 President-designate and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said Tuesday.

Speaking at a panel hosted by the Directorate of Communications, Kurum said Türkiye would center its COP31 presidency on dialogue, consensus and action, stressing that the time had come to move beyond pledges and deliver tangible progress on climate goals.

“Our country's peaceful diplomacy will inspire COP31. Every table established through dialogue will turn into consensus and action,” he said.

“We will tell the world at COP31 that now is the time for implementation,” he said, adding that Türkiye had identified 10 priorities for its presidency.

The priorities include zero waste, protecting oceans and marine ecosystems, climate-resilient agriculture, improving energy efficiency in buildings, expanding electrification and promoting green industrialization.

Kurum said the summit would bring countries with different resources, needs and responsibilities together to develop solutions tailored to their circumstances, including drought-stricken nations and island states threatened by rising sea levels.

Türkiye has conducted intensive preparations for COP31 throughout the year, including 51 visits and participation in 16 international summits, where officials discussed countries' needs and opportunities for cooperation, he said.

Zero waste takes stage

Kurum highlighted the Zero Waste Movement, launched under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan in 2017, as a central pillar of Türkiye's climate diplomacy.

He said the initiative had developed into a nationwide mobilization, extending from individuals and families to schools, municipalities, businesses and public institutions.

Describing the movement as a call for people to view nature as a partner rather than a rival, Kurum said it reflected a culture of conserving resources and rejecting excessive consumption.

Türkiye increased its recycling rate from 13% in 2017 to 37% in 2025, recovering 90 million tons of waste and contributing approximately TL 365 billion ($8.4 billion) to the economy over the period, according to Kurum.

He also said the country's Deposit Return System, known as DOA, had returned 520 million packages to the economy for reuse and recycling.

Kurum thanked Emine Erdoğan for her efforts to promote the initiative internationally, describing zero waste as both a domestic achievement and a common framework for global climate cooperation.

Under the COP31 Action Agenda, Türkiye aims to reduce the projected increase in global municipal waste generation by at least half by 2035 and encourage partnerships to raise the circular material use rate to at least 15% by the same year.

The presidency will also prioritize protecting seas and oceans by preventing pollution at its source and strengthening coastal resilience.

Kurum said food security depended on protecting water and soil resources, adding that Türkiye would support producers and promote climate-resilient agriculture.

Measurable climate goals

Türkiye aims to reduce energy-use intensity in buildings by at least 25% by 2035, Kurum said, identifying energy efficiency as another priority for the summit.

Kurum also pointed to the Climate Implementation Bridge, known as BRIDGE, as a mechanism to connect countries' climate targets with viable projects by strengthening project preparation, technical assistance and access to financing.

He added that the presidency would promote green industrialization by encouraging more efficient production with fewer resources.

The targets form part of Türkiye's broader effort to position COP31 as an implementation-focused summit, emphasizing investment and cooperation to translate climate commitments into action.

Kurum warned that climate change remained a long-term threat to humanity despite the political instability, conflicts and economic uncertainty dominating international headlines.

“The real danger is that the climate crisis will turn this planet into an unbreathable, uninhabitable place,” he said.

He said Türkiye was among the countries most exposed to the destructive effects of climate change because of its location in the Mediterranean basin, underlining the need to strengthen preparedness and resilience.

Kurum also described urban transformation as a national security issue, saying Türkiye would share lessons, field experience and solutions with the international community in Antalya.

He emphasized that climate action required sustained international diplomacy, particularly as countries faced different levels of vulnerability and had varying capacities to respond.

The COP31 presidency would seek to ensure that the needs of vulnerable countries were reflected in discussions and that international cooperation led to practical outcomes, he said.

World leaders at COP31

Kurum said Türkiye planned to welcome 85 world leaders and approximately 1.5 million guests for COP31 in Antalya.

The 1.1 million-square-meter conference site, spanning the Blue Zone and Green Zone, would showcase Antalya's hospitality and Türkiye's organizational capacity, he said.

Exhibitions, concerts, panels and other cultural events would also accompany the summit, bringing together participants from around the world.

Kurum said the presidency would follow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's approach of maintaining dialogue and pursuing consensus even during major international crises.

He reiterated that COP31 should be judged by its ability to deliver tangible outcomes rather than additional declarations, with investments and partnerships helping countries implement their climate commitments.