Top-level climate talks to be held in Türkiye later this year are seen as a critical juncture for advancing the clean energy transition and electrification, according to an expert's statement on Wednesday.

The role of accelerating the transition to clean energy has particularly grown and has been emphasized in recent months as the energy supply crisis due to disruptions in trade flow from the Strait of Hormuz brings the economic and strategic costs of dependency on fossil fuels back to the forefront.

Jennifer Morgan, Germany's former special envoy for climate and a senior researcher at Tufts University's Fletcher School, evaluated the issues in combating climate change and the COP31 climate summit.

The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, on Nov. 9-20, 2026.

Morgan stated that there are significant shortcomings in the fight against climate change around the world, and that the path toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) or keeping it below 2 degrees compared to the preindustrial average by the end of the century, as targeted before the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, is not being followed.

Noting that the global temperature increase could reach 2.6 degrees, she said: "This is still unacceptably high, but without the Paris Agreement, we would be in a worse situation, possibly a 4-degree increase."

"The momentum the Paris Agreement provided to the clean energy transition has been truly significant. However, there are still gaps," she told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Recently, especially the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and developments have clearly shown what dependency on fossil fuels means. We see why dependence on oil and gas is so harmful in terms of economy, energy and climate security for countries," she argued.

Morgan also noted that countries believed they had to choose between different priorities, adding that it is now "clear that economy, energy, and climate security can be ensured together."

"Considering the approaching El Nino process and crises around the world, I think it's time to act."

She also pointed out that this period is a "perfect window of opportunity" to strengthen the fight against climate change and accelerate the clean energy transition.

"We see how expensive, insecure and polluting oil and gas can be, whereas renewable energy is affordable, clean and accessible. Thanks to this new economic and energy security reality, governments can accelerate the transformation by implementing the necessary infrastructure and policies."

She emphasized the critical importance of progressing electrification with clean energy sources and reiterated that one of the main agenda items for Türkiye, the host of COP31, is electrification.

'A great opportunity'

"Using the COP31 action agenda as a solution platform that accelerates renewable energy investments and the exit from fossil fuels would be a great opportunity," she said.

"In this context, the presidencies of Türkiye and Australia, with their national policies, will contribute to global efforts. A declaration by the COP presidency to exit coal would both increase its credibility and strengthen its capacity to bring countries together around solutions," she added.

Morgan also mentioned that concrete results could be produced at COP31 regarding fair transition mechanisms, strengthening grids and increasing access to clean energy.

Reflecting on the fact that the U.S., historically the largest source of emissions, withdrew from climate efforts and the Trump administration adopted an active approach to increase the global role of U.S. oil and gas, Morgan stated: "We see its reflections in Venezuela, Iran, the weakening of climate legislation within the U.S., and campaigns against wind energy. However, this situation has not stopped other countries from progressing."

Morgan highlighted that China has clearly expressed a desire to take a leading role in climate negotiations and diplomacy, stating that how China combines its green economic growth model with climate negotiations and diplomacy will be decisive.

Supporting the global electrification move and accelerating renewable energy investments with developing countries is extremely important, Morgan also said, emphasizing that collaborations with the European Unıon, African countries and other Asian countries hold equally critical importance.