A fuel storage tank at Oman's Port of Duqm was struck in a drone attack, state media said on Tuesday, as Iran presses its campaign against the Gulf in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Several tanks at the commercial port were targeted by multiple drones, but the damage was contained and no casualties were reported, the local news agency said.

"A security source reported that fuel tanks at the commercial port of Duqm were targeted by a number of drones, one of which hit a fuel tank. The resulting damage was contained without any human casualties," the Oman News Agency said.

The attack is the second on the port in three days, as Iran broadens its targets in the Gulf.

Oman, which played a mediation role in talks between the U.S. and Iran, has called for a cease-fire in the war.

On Sunday, a worker was injured when two drones struck the same port. One hit accommodation for workers, while debris from the other landed near fuel tanks, the Oman News Agency said.

They were the first attacks on the sultanate since war broke out, with Oman facing strikes despite acting as a mediator between Iran and the United States just days before the conflict.

On Monday, one person was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of the capital Muscat that caused an explosion and fire, authorities said.

The blast in the vessel's main engine room killed one crew member, an Indian national.