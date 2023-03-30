The European Union reached a deal Thursday to almost double the share of renewables in the 27-nation bloc’s energy consumption by 2030 amid efforts to become carbon neutral and ditch Russian fossil fuels.

The provisional political agreement, reached after nightlong negotiations between the EU parliament and states, seeks to raise the share of renewable energy to 42.5% from 22% today.

The EU has set an ambitious target to become a “climate neutral” economy by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The move also comes as the EU has sought to slash its dependence on Russian fossil fuels after Moscow cut gas supplies last year and the bloc placed bans on seaborne crude and other petroleum products from the country.

The figure is a compromise between the 45% share for renewables sought by EU lawmakers and the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, and the 40% preferred by the states.

The previous target for 2030 had been set at 32%.

The proposed directive seeks to cut red tape for renewable energy projects.

The goal is to “fast-track the deployment of renewable energies” as part of the EU’s plan “to become independent from Russian fossil fuels after Russia invades Ukraine,” said a statement from the Council of the EU, which represents the bloc’s governments.

Companies have complained that red tape has slowed the development of such infrastructure.

Nuclear debate

The agreement includes hydrogen, nuclear power, and biomass on the list of renewable energy sources and solar and wind technology.

Biomass derives from organic materials such as trees, plants, and urban waste and includes a wood burning to produce electricity.

Scandinavian countries defend the practice, but environmental groups criticize it over concerns about its impact on forests.

Pascal Canfin, Chairperson of the European Parliament’s environment committee, said the agreement sets strict biomass-use rules.

“The use of biomass is better regulated even if the parliament wanted to go further,” Canfin said of the centrist Renew political group.

Markus Pieper of the right-wing European People’s Party said the agreement makes biomass “100% green.”

Canfin said the deal also “recognizes the specific role of nuclear (energy), neither green nor a fossil fuel.”

The inclusion of nuclear power has been hotly debated in recent weeks.

France, a major producer of nuclear energy, and its allies wanted “low-carbon hydrogen,” made using atomic energy, to have the same status as hydrogen from renewables such as solar and wind power.

A group led by Germany had been opposed to including hydrogen produced from nuclear power over concerns it would slow investments in renewables.

A deal was finally reached after Sweden, which holds the rotating EU presidency, proposed a compromise.

Canfin said the deal means France can use nuclear energy without being forced to build renewables infrastructure to produce hydrogen for industry and transport.

“It was an absolute condition for France to support the final agreement,” Canfin said.