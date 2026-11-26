The EU's rejection of a final deal at the recent U.N. climate summit in Türkiye over the absence of explicit language on transitioning away from fossil fuels, while the bloc itself is moving to delay the implementation of certain policies due to the energy crisis, has highlighted discrepancies within the union's climate policy.

The final compromise text, drafted after intensive diplomatic efforts by Türkiye and Australia, failed to secure approval because the EU and several other countries objected.

The EU opposed the draft decision because it lacked explicit language on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

As decisions at U.N. climate conferences are adopted by consensus, the bloc's opposition was among the factors preventing a comprehensive political agreement.

Opposition from Saudi Arabia and several other oil-producing countries to the inclusion of language on fossil fuels is also believed to have complicated efforts to reach a consensus.

EU disapproved deal

European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra told reporters on Nov. 21, while negotiations were still underway, that the bloc would accept either a good deal or no deal at all.

The European Commission said after the conference that the EU had opted to walk away from negotiations once prospects for securing a better text had faded.

The commission argued that it could not support a decision that portrayed fossil fuel use as environmentally friendly.

EU Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra speaks with the media after leaving the plenary session during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Center, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia's opposition to compromise and the EU's increasingly firm negotiating position were among the factors preventing an agreement.

Delaying methane rules by 2 years

While demanding stronger language on transitioning away from fossil fuels at COP31, the EU moved to postpone the implementation of certain methane emissions requirements at home, citing energy security concerns.

The European Parliament and the European Council reached a provisional agreement on Nov. 19, while negotiations in Antalya were still underway, to delay the implementation of certain methane emissions rules by two years.

Under the agreement, methane emissions monitoring, reporting and verification requirements for importers of crude oil, natural gas and coal will apply from Jan. 1, 2029, instead of Jan. 1, 2027.

Methane intensity reporting requirements for importers and EU producers will also be postponed from August 2028 to August 2030.

The European Commission said the postponement was intended to prevent additional risks to energy supply security, citing pressure on global energy markets stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

Tensions between energy security, climate ambitions

The EU's firm stance on transitioning away from fossil fuels in international climate negotiations has drawn attention to the policies it pursues to safeguard its own energy security.

Geopolitical developments, disruptions to energy supplies, high energy costs and challenges to European industrial competitiveness are putting increasing pressure on the bloc's climate policies.

Europe's need to replenish oil and natural gas reserves, maintain refinery operations, and rely on coal- and gas-fired power plants highlights the tensions between its climate objectives and energy security priorities.

Debates over increasing domestic oil and natural gas production also continue in some European countries.

The bloc's willingness to introduce flexibility into its own climate policies in response to economic and strategic needs, while demanding stronger commitments from other countries, raises questions about the consistency of its approach.

EU reluctance over additional climate financing

The EU's reluctance to embrace developing countries' demands for additional climate financing ahead of COP31 also drew attention to the bloc's priorities in climate diplomacy.

Mounting public spending and budgetary pressures had fueled expectations that the EU would oppose new climate finance commitments.

Europe's calls for stronger global climate targets, coupled with its reluctance to assume additional financial obligations to address developing countries' needs, represented another point of divergence in climate negotiations.

The EU's continued short-term dependence on oil, natural gas and coal underscores the potential implications of new international commitments on fossil fuels for its own energy policies.

The bloc's efforts to secure fossil fuel supplies while advocating a stronger global transition away from them highlight the competing demands of its climate ambitions and economic interests.