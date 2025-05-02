Istanbul is hosting a major natural resources summit on Friday, which is bringing together senior energy and mining officials from at least 14 countries and is expected to witness signing of several strategic agreements.

Hosted by Türkiye's leading media group and Daily Sabah's parent company, Turkuvaz Media, the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES 2025) focuses on international cooperation in critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and long-term resource security amid the global energy transition.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also scheduled to deliver an address at the event that is being held under the auspices of Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Over the past decade, Türkiye has significantly diversified its energy resources, mainly aimed at reducing its heavy external dependence while helping it develop its domestic capabilities.

The establishment of a deep-sea drilling fleet in 2017 has positioned Türkiye as a rising player in hydrocarbon exploration and energy diplomacy, with partnerships now extending from Azerbaijan and Somalia to Hungary, Niger, Iraq, Morocco and the United States.

Energy alliances

INRES 2025 serves as a forum for forging new energy alliances. Türkiye has already signed gas export agreements with several European countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, reinforcing its role as a critical supplier to the continent.

A prior agreement with Romania, enabling the daily delivery of up to four million cubic meters of gas, expired in March 2025.

Earlier this week, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed an agreement with Hungary’s MOL Group for oil and gas exploration in two Hungarian regions, signaling deeper bilateral cooperation in upstream energy development.

Ministers and deputy ministers attending the INRES 2025 represent a wide geographical spectrum.

Among the delegations are Libya’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Ahmed Abu-Heisa, Niger’s Minister of Mines Ousmane Abarchi, Somalia’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Dahir Shire Mohamed, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Boglarka Illes, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani Alsawad.

Also attending are Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgaria's Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, Moldova's Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu, Romania's Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja and Syria's Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir.

Critical minerals in the spotlight

The summit's first session, titled "Critical Minerals for the Energy Transition," was moderated by Taha Meli Arvas, CEO of Turkish energy bourse Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAŞ).

Panelists included Yalçın Aydın, CEO of Eti Maden mining company, Mehmet Yılmaz, chair of the Turkish Mining Association, Hasan Yücel, chairperson of TÜMAD Mining, Peter Handley, strategic advisor at HCSS, and Duygu Yılmaz, group leader and researcher at Norway’s Institute for Energy Technology.

Discussions centered on global demand forecasts, critical minerals, emerging technologies and supply chain dynamics.

Aydın emphasized Türkiye's openness to partnerships in critical minerals, including rare earth element investments in Africa.

"We are open to all kinds of cooperation. We are open to collaboration with both local and foreign companies," he noted. Aydın also highlighted that investment opportunities related to rare earth elements in Africa are being evaluated.

He recalled that Eti Maden is working to diversify its product range beyond boron and has established a pilot plant for the production of rare earth elements.

"Eti Maden is the world's boron leader. We have strong capabilities and highly competent people within our organization. We are not just selling boron products – we also have rare earth element reserves in Türkiye," Aydın said.

"We are looking at investment opportunities globally, but especially in Africa."

Türkiye holds the world's largest boron reserves, and Eti Maden is the leading boron products manufacturer.

In 2022, the company established a pilot plant in the rare earth element reserve area. According to its 2023 activity report, the company generated $1 billion in revenue from 1.8 million tons of boron products, securing a 60% share of the global market.

Handley noted that Türkiye's operational capabilities make it an attractive partner for mutually beneficial ventures.

"If Türkiye wants to expand its footprint, it will find many countries to do business with. There are many countries that would like to work with Türkiye within a mutual gain model," he noted.

Yücel emphasized that Türkiye has significant potential regarding critical minerals and added that demand from Gulf nations for Turkish mineral resources has been steadily increasing.

Ministerial dialogue

In the second session, moderated by Energy and Natuarl Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, the topic shifted to "Mining in the Energy Transition: A Ministerial Dialogue on Resource Security." Participants included ministers from Libya, Niger, Somalia, Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

Minister Abu-Heisa spoke of Libya's rich iron ore reserves and its commitment to technological collaboration. He also highlighted Libya's ambitious strategic plans and emphasized its massive mining potential.

Minister Mohamed affirmed Somalia's plans to begin domestic resource extraction, emphasizing the government's long-term vision for natural resource development. "Our government has a long-term plan regarding natural resources. Somalia will begin extracting its own natural resources as soon as possible," he noted.

Ahead of the session, Türkiye's Bayraktar met with his Bulgarian counterpart Stankov. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cross-border electricity transmission and collaborate on energy efficiency, renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies.

The deal covers knowledge, experience and technology sharing in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture, Bayraktar wrote on social media platform X.

"I hope this agreement, which will further advance our constructive cooperation based on mutual benefit with Bulgaria and contribute to energy supply security, will be beneficial," the minister said.

Hydrocarbons and supply security

Later sessions will tackle "Opportunities and Challenges in Supply Security" and "Hydrocarbons: New Strategies."

Moderated again by Bayraktar, the third session will feature ministers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania and Syria.

The final session will bring together industry leaders including TPAO CEO Ahmet Türkoğlu, BOTAŞ Vice President Mithat Aydın, Subsea 7 CEO John Evans, Uniper Vice President Michael Hilmer, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mamadov, and Schlumberger’s Digital and Integration President Gökhan Yarim.

Moderated by Sohbet Karbuz, hydrocarbons and energy director at OME, the panel will explore strategic shifts in hydrocarbon development.

Describing INRES 2025 as an international program that highlights Turkey's expanding influence in global energy diplomacy, Bayraktar said: "At a program where approximately 14 countries will participate at the minister and deputy minister level, Türkiye's significant role in energy diplomacy will clearly be demonstrated."

Topics discussed throughout the summit include energy and resource security, critical minerals and hydrocarbons within the scope of energy transition, and financing models for the energy sector and investment strategies in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Strong sponsor support

