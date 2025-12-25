The world's growing dependence on a single country for critical minerals presents a serious risk to energy security and could lead to international tensions as early as 2026, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Birol recalled that one country holds a dominant position in critical minerals, with control in the 70% to 80% range, calling the imbalance one of the most serious risks facing the global energy system.

"It is not right to depend on one country," Birol said. "The golden rule of energy security is diversification. You need to reduce risks by sourcing oil, natural gas, critical minerals and nuclear fuel from as many different countries as possible."

"I think there could be serious tensions between countries over critical minerals in 2026," he added.

Moreover, Birol said Türkiye could benefit from global efforts to diversify supply chains, noting that the country has reserves of certain critical minerals and experience in managing complex energy sectors. He stressed, however, that any development must take environmental and geological considerations into account.

"The global effort to work with countries other than China and diversify supply sources presents an opportunity for Türkiye," he said.

According to the IEA's Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2025, for a remarkable 19 out of 20 important strategic minerals, China is the leading refiner, with an average market share of 70%.

As global competition heats up in critical minerals, Türkiye is positioning itself not only as a resource-rich country but increasingly as a producer of value-added minerals fundamental to the clean-energy economy.

Türkiye is seeking to become one of the world's top five producers of rare earth elements. Authorities have unveiled that the Beylikova site in the central province of Eskişehir is estimated to contain total resources of 694 million tons, including significant deposits of barite and fluorite.

The site contains about 12.5 million tons of rare earth oxides, covering 10 of the 17 known rare earth elements. With these reserves, Beylikova ranks second globally, according to Turkish officials, after China's Bayan Obo Rare Earth Mine in western Inner Mongolia.

Furthermore, describing 2025 as a difficult year for energy markets, Birol said geopolitical tensions have become more deeply intertwined with energy, influencing prices and supply across nearly all fuels.

"Most importantly, the world is receiving signals that the coming years could be extremely challenging for critical minerals," he said.

"We use critical minerals in almost every sector of our economy today, and in that sense we could face serious problems with minerals such as copper, zinc and magnesium," he added.

LNG market entering new phase

Birol also noted that oil and natural gas prices have fallen broadly, in line with the agency's forecasts. "That is good news for energy-importing countries such as Türkiye," he said.

Turning to liquefied natural gas (LNG), Birol said the LNG market is entering a new phase. He recalled the IEA's earlier forecast of a supply glut by the end of 2025 and said prices are already falling as new projects come online.

Noting that over the next five years, about 300 billion cubic meters (bcm) of new LNG supply will enter the market, Birol said: "For many years, this was a seller's market. Now it is becoming a buyer's market."

More than 70% of new LNG volumes will be sold under flexible contracts rather than fixed destinations, Birol said, strengthening the hand of importing countries.

"This is extremely good news for countries like Türkiye," he said. "It will strengthen the position of importing countries and is also good news for the economy, because prices will fall further."

Weak grids threaten energy transition

Birol also pointed to record growth in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, but warned that weak grid infrastructure is emerging as a major obstacle to the energy transition.

He said power plants with a combined capacity roughly five times larger than last year's renewable additions remain unable to connect to electricity networks because transmission and distribution systems are inadequate.

He added that one of the world's biggest challenges is how to rapidly expand electricity transmission and distribution networks.

Birol suggested that Türkiye has taken significant steps in solar and wind energy, but stressed that further progress is needed given the country's vast potential.

"To deploy renewable energy quickly and safely while ensuring electricity security, we need to strengthen existing grids, build new ones and urgently secure the necessary financing," he said.

COP31 in Türkiye

Birol also welcomed Türkiye's role to host the COP31 in 2026 together with Australia, at a time when climate change is slipping down political agendas in many countries.

"It is very good news for Türkiye," he said. "It offers another opportunity to show that the country is a bridge between regions and countries on both energy and climate."

He said he hopes the summit will give developing countries a stronger voice on access to clean energy finance and draw attention to Africa's growing energy and climate challenges.

"It will also be a valuable opportunity for Türkiye to show the world how sensitive and committed it is in its own climate policies," he noted.

Climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and more severe, yet climate change is losing political attention, Birol said. "I hope COP31 in Türkiye can help put climate back where it belongs, at the top of leaders' agendas."