Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reached an agreement to restart oil exports through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port starting Wednesday, the country’s oil minister said.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said Baghdad and Irbil agreed to resume shipments via the pipeline linking northern Iraq to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The deal will take effect Wednesday, with exports set to begin at 10 a.m., he said, adding that oil from Kirkuk will be transported through the pipeline. Output is expected to reach 250,000 barrels per day within two days.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Baghdad to send Iraqi oil to Türkiye via the region.

The resumption of flows marks a significant step toward restoring exports through a key energy corridor that had been disrupted amid disputes between the central government and the KRG.