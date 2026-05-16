Türkiye is set to host international energy leaders, ministers and investors in Istanbul next week for a major summit focused on energy security, investment and global cooperation amid rising regional tensions.

The second Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES 2026) will take place on May 22 at the Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center under the auspices of Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and organized by Turkuvaz Media Group.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to open the summit, while Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will host participating delegations and deliver opening remarks.

The event comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets, particularly concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and broader supply security.

Officials, investors, public institutions and international organizations from Europe, Asia and Africa are expected to attend the summit, including ministers and deputy ministers from several countries.

Energy security will dominate discussions during the ministerial session, where participants are expected to assess developments in oil, natural gas, mining and critical minerals markets, while sharing forecasts for global energy trends.

Separate panels will also focus on the role of governments in shaping energy and investment policies, as well as financing opportunities in the energy and mining sectors. Executives from public companies, international energy firms and financial institutions are expected to discuss investment models and regional cooperation opportunities.

On the sidelines of the summit, Bayraktar is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with visiting ministers to discuss existing and future cooperation projects. Officials also expect several agreements to be signed during the event.