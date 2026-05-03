Saudi Arabia, Russia and five other OPEC+ nations agreed on Sunday to increase their oil production quota in an expected move aimed at demonstrating continuity at the cartel after the shock withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The seven major producers will add "188,000 barrels per day" to their total production quota for June, as part of "their collective commitment to support oil market stability," according to a statement published by OPEC+.

The statement made no mention of the United Arab Emirates, which quit the body this week.