Pakistan's government-backed fuel relief program has reached more than 11.8 million motorists nationwide, with over 25 million digital subsidy tokens redeemed as authorities seek to ease fuel costs for lower-income drivers, official figures showed Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the initiative recorded 11.82 million registrations and issued 27.64 million fuel relief tokens as of Oct. 14, with 25.2 million redeemed, representing a redemption rate of 91.18%.

The program provides targeted fuel subsidies through a digital system linked to verified vehicle registrations, with assistance varying by vehicle type.

Owners of motorcycles and three-wheelers receive 500 Pakistani rupees ($1.80) per token, valid for seven days, while drivers of cars with engines of up to 800 cubic centimeters qualify for 1,000 rupees ($3.60) per token, valid for 10 days.

Two and three-wheelers accounted for approximately 11.41 million registrations, compared with around 412,000 eligible small cars. The initiative has also recorded 11.71 million unique users, with nearly 15.93 million tokens issued to returning beneficiaries.

The government said the digital system was designed to improve transparency, prevent misuse and ensure subsidies reach eligible motorists through automated verification and monitoring.

Authorities have also reimbursed fuel stations approximately 12.34 billion rupees ($44.3 million) across nearly 214,000 claims as of Oct. 12, while additional payments remained under processing.

Meanwhile, dedicated support hotlines have handled thousands of complaints, with resolution rates exceeding 96% for motorists and 98% for fuel station operators between Sept. 25 and Oct. 13.

Officials said the figures reflected the program's nationwide expansion and continued efforts to provide targeted financial assistance amid pressure on household transportation costs.