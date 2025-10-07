The world may be reaching a "crucial turning point" in the shift toward clean power, according to a new analysis on Tuesday showing global solar and wind power generation has outpaced electricity demand this year, and for the first time on record, renewable energies combined generated more power than coal.

The surge in renewable use marks a milestone in efforts to turn away from fossil fuels, which are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.

Global solar generation grew by a record 31% in the first half of the year, while wind generation grew by 7.7%, according to the report by the energy think tank Ember.

Solar and wind generation combined grew by more than 400 terawatt hours, which was more than the overall global demand increased in the same period, it found.

Renewables' share of global electricity rose to 34.3% in the first half of the year, while coal fell to 33.1% and gas maintained its 23% share, according to Ember.

The findings suggest it is possible for the world to wean off polluting sources of power – even as demand for electricity skyrockets – with continued investment in renewables, including solar, wind, hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal energies.

"We are seeing the first signs of a crucial turning point," said Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior electricity analyst at Ember and lead author of the study.

"Solar and wind are now growing fast enough to meet the world's growing appetite for electricity," Wiatros-Motyka noted.

"This marks the beginning of a shift where clean power is keeping pace with demand growth."

'Falling short' of 2030 target

At the same time, total fossil fuel generation dropped slightly, by less than 1%.

"The fall overall of fossil may be small, but it is significant," said Wiatros-Motyka. "This is a turning point when we see emissions plateauing."

The firm analyzes monthly data from 88 countries representing the vast majority of electricity demand around the world. Reasons that demand is increasing include economic growth, electric vehicles and data centers, rising populations in developing countries and the need for more cooling as temperatures rise.

Meeting that demand by burning fossil fuels such as coal and gas for electricity releases planet-warming gases, including carbon dioxide and methane. This leads to more severe, costly and deadly extreme weather.

At the United Nations climate summit in Dubai in 2023, the world pledged for the first time to transition away from fossil fuels, with nations also setting the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), however, said on Tuesday that the world would "fall short" of reaching the target.

Last year, the Paris-based IEA, which advises developed nations on energy, had forecast that the world would come close to the Dubai target with the addition of 5,500 gigawatts of renewable power.

But the agency now sees only a 4,600-GW gain by 2030, or 2.6 times the 2022 level, due to "policy, regulatory and market changes since October 2024", it said in its latest report on renewable energy.

'Historic shift'

Sonia Dunlop, chief executive of Global Solar Council, said the Ember analysis "confirms what we are witnessing on the ground: solar and wind are no longer marginal technologies – they are driving the global power system forward."

"The fact that renewables have overtaken coal for the first time marks a historic shift."

"But to lock in this progress, governments and industry must accelerate investment in solar, wind, and battery storage, ensuring that clean, affordable, and reliable electricity reaches communities everywhere."

Julia Skorupska, head of secretariat at the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), said renewables overtaking coal for the very first time "is a sign of how the economics of power generation have been transformed."

"There is a clear economic case for replacing coal with renewables, which are now the cheapest forms of energy in most of the world," Skorupska said.

"The transition from coal to renewables underpins competitiveness, enables energy security, creates good jobs and lowers electricity prices and air pollution risks for citizens."

Analyzing major markets

Ember also dedicated part of its report to an analysis of China, India, the European Union and the U.S. Combined, they account for nearly two-thirds of electricity generation and carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector globally.

In the first six months of the year, China added more solar and wind than the rest of the world combined, and its fossil fuel generation fell by 2%, the report said.

India saw record solar and wind growth that outpaced the growth in demand. India's fossil fuel generation also dropped.

In both nations, emissions fell.

"It's often been said by analysts that renewable energy doesn't really lead to a reduction in fossil fuel use," said Michael Gerrard, founder and director of the Columbia University Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, who was not involved in the report.

"This report highlights an encouraging step in the opposite direction."

Challenges in U.S.

But in the U.S., demand growth outpaced the growth of clean power generation. In the E.U., sluggish wind and hydropower generation contributed to higher coal and gas generation, the report said. In both markets, fossil fuel generation and emissions increased.

The U.S. clean energy market faces challenges as President Donald Trump's administration shifts federal policy away from renewables and toward boosting coal, oil and gas production.

The administration has terminated Biden-era funding that supported clean energy projects, repealed policy underpinning climate-related regulation and halted wind energy developments.

Meanwhile, the administration has lifted barriers to coal mining, granted two years of regulatory relief to coal-fired power plants and other polluting industries and dedicated millions of dollars to these coal plants.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Trump attacked renewable energy and questioned the validity of the concept of climate change.

He called climate change "the greatest con job ever" and claimed that renewables are an expensive "joke" that "don't work."

Experts warn that Trump's efforts to block clean energy will have a long-term impact.

"The federal government is greatly increasing the growth of artificial intelligence, which is going to massively increase electricity demand, and they're also shutting down the cheapest new sources of electricity, wind and solar. That's going to lead to a gap in supply and demand," Gerrard said.

Renewables "still have an opportunity to make inroads into displacing fossil fuels, even with some demand growth," said Amanda Smith, senior scientist at research organization Project Drawdown, who also wasn't involved in the report.

But, Smith said: "I am very cautiously optimistic that renewables can continue to grow and continue to displace fossil fuels in the U.S. I am more optimistic on the world scale."