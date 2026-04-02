Russian forces are said to have repelled a drone attack early Thursday on part of the TurkStream gas pipeline that connects southern Russia and Türkiye, according to the statement from the pipeline's operator, Gazprom.

Several European countries, including Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia, receive gas supplies via the pipeline.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking it multiple times, most recently in March.

"The Russkaya compressor station, which ensures the reliable export of gas via the TurkStream pipeline, came under attack from three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," Gazprom said.

"The attack was repelled and no damage was caused to the Gazprom facility."

Ukraine made no immediate public comment.

The Russkaya compressor station is the starting point of TurkStream.

Ukraine has struck Russian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war, in a bid to sap Moscow's ability to finance its offensive.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have cut power and heating to millions of people since 2022.