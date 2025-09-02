Average daily natural gas supplies of Russian energy giant Gazprom to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline declined by 2% in August from the previous month, according to Reuters calculations.

Türkiye is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow when it expired on Jan. 1.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at around 11.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first eight months of this year, compared to 10.8 bcm during the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Gazprom’s exports to Europe in January-August last year amounted to 21.1 bcm, a figure which included gas pumped via Ukraine.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group ENTSOG showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline declined to 50.4 million cubic metres per day in August from 51.5 mcm per day in July. That, however, was up from 47.6 mcm shipped via the route in August 2024.

The company, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

Russia supplied about 63.8 bcm of gas to Europe by various routes in 2022, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations show.

That plummeted by 55.6% to 28.3 bcm in 2023, but increased to around 32 bcm in 2024.

At their peak in 2018-2019, annual gas flows to Europe reached between 175 and 180 bcm.