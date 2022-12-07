Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke over the phone with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss OPEC+ cooperation and a price cap imposed on Russian crude oil, a Kremlin statement said.

Putin and Sheikh Mohammed praised the joint work in the OPEC+ format on stabilization of the oil markets, the statement said.

"The effectiveness of joint work within the framework of OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the world oil market was noted. The consistent implementation of the agreed decisions by all participating states was noted with satisfaction.

"In this context, the attempts of several Western countries to introduce anti-market restrictions on the cost of Russian crude oil that contradict the principles of world trade were touched upon," it said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, and Putin congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the UAE National Day, which is celebrated on Dec. 2.

Despite a $60-per-barrel price cap on seaborne Russian crude, OPEC+ has stuck to its oil output targets.

OPEC and its 10 allies, known as OPEC+, agreed in October to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November. The U.S., however, had urged to pump more to lower fuel prices.