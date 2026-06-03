South Korea's Innovative Small Modular Reactor Development Agency (i-SMRDA) and Turkish nuclear technology firm Nuclean have inked a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at advancing the deployment and development of small modular reactor (SMR) technologies in Türkiye and the wider region, a report said Wednesday.

The agreement seeks to strengthen collaboration in SMR projects, evaluate business opportunities, and facilitate the integration of the Turkish industry into the global SMR supply chain, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) citing a company statement.

The cooperation would support the establishment of a sustainable SMR ecosystem and contribute to Türkiye's long-term clean energy and nuclear power objectives.

The agreement comes as countries worldwide increasingly explore SMRs as a low-carbon energy solution capable of supporting energy security goals while complementing renewable energy sources.

Commenting on the agreement, Koray Tuncer, board member of Nuclean, said Türkiye has entered a critical phase in its nuclear energy transition.

"Türkiye has embarked on a determined transformation process in nuclear energy," he said, adding that innovative small modular reactors will play a key role in achieving the country's target of reaching 20,000 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity by 2050.

He noted that Nuclean is working with multiple SMR technology providers to identify the most suitable solutions for projects in Türkiye and emphasized that cooperation with i-SMRDA represents an important step toward integrating the Turkish industry into the international SMR market.

Tuncer added that the agreement aims to encourage Turkish industrial companies to take an active role in the emerging SMR ecosystem, strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, and position Türkiye as a preferred supplier for regional and global SMR projects.

Han Gon Kim, president of i-SMRDA, described the agreement as a significant milestone in expanding bilateral cooperation in advanced nuclear technologies.

"Our goal is to complete the development of i-SMR technology and secure standard design approval by 2028, with plans to introduce the technology into the global market in the 2030s," Kim said.

He highlighted the safety, economic efficiency, and operational flexibility of SMR technology, noting that collaboration with Türkiye could accelerate regional deployment efforts and strengthen international partnerships in the sector.