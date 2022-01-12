Turkey's refinery giant Tüpraş became the only Turkish company to be included in the "50 Companies to Watch in 2022" list, which was created by Bloomberg Intelligence with the opinions of industry expert analysts and includes the world's leading companies, according to a written statement issued by the company.

Bloomberg Intelligence showed 50 companies among 2,000 firms operating in different sectors such as finance, retail, energy and technology as companies to closely watch in 2022.

While creating the list, factors such as companies' growth expectations, management changes, important products and service plans they will offer to the market were taken into consideration.

The list states for Tüpraş that it has "full capacity utilization, which is expected to be achieved with the increasing fuel demand, created a strong recovery expectation in 2022."

As part of its strategic transformation plan, Tüpraş aims to invest approximately $5 billion (TL 69.21 billion) until 2035, with an average of $350 million each year. By 2050, it aims to make a total investment of $10 billion.

Bloomberg Intelligence's research also discusses increasing sales of electric vehicles, clean energy transformation and opportunities in the metaverse.