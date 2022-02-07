Gas flow to Turkish industrial plants will be fully restored as of Tuesday, the state-run pipeline company BOTAŞ said on Monday, after authorities temporarily limited natural gas use due to a fault on the pipeline from Iran.

The curbs on gas usage, which were reduced to 20% in late January from a previous 40% and caused countrywide industrial sites to pause operations, will be lifted as of 5 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, BOTAŞ said in a tweet.

Last month, Iran cut gas flows to Turkey due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fueled power plants and industrial facilities to lower gas and electricity use. The curbs forced some manufacturers to halt production.

Sector sources said last week repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of the border had been postponed until the spring.

Turkey is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Iran alone provided 16% of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Iran has faced gas shortages at home because of record-high consumption particularly for household heating in the winter cold and has had to cut supplies to cement plants and other industries.