Turkey’s first drill vessel has started drilling activities at its new location in the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Thursday.

The drillship Fatih Tuesday departed the Port of Filyos in northern Zonguldak for the Amasra-1 well in the North Sakarya gas field.

“Black Sea's Fatih has started new drilling in the Amasra-1 well for new discoveries,” Dönmez said on Twitter.

The vessel earlier this year completed drilling operations at the Türkali-1 and Türkali-2 wells in the Sakarya gas field, where it last year found 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in what was the country’s largest-ever discovery.

The gas was found at the Tuna-1 location, located about 100 nautical miles north of Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Fatih’s operations extended to depths of over 3,920 meters (2.4 miles) in the Türkali-1 well and 3,950 meters in the Türkali-2.

The country’s third drillship Kanuni, which joined the fleet last year, is expected to soon join Fatih.

The vessel is currently anchored at the Port of Filyos where it underwent maintenance works after it set sail from Istanbul in mid-November.

Engineering studies are ongoing to bring the Black Sea gas ashore, and Turkey is determined to connect the gas to the nation’s transmission system by 2023.

The reserve is expected to lessen Turkey’s dependence on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan for energy imports.

The first gas flow from the field is estimated in 2023, with an envisaged annual gas flow of 5-10 bcm. The field is expected to reach a production plateau of around 15 bcm as of 2025.