The Turkish nuclear technology company, Nuclean and the Canada-based investment company Portland Holdings signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the development of Türkiye's nuclear energy ecosystem with the contribution of the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye (NIATR), according to a report on Thursday.

According to the statement made by the association, the letter of intent focused on next-generation nuclear technologies and small modular reactors (SMRs) provides a strategic framework for long-term collaborations that will strengthen Türkiye's nuclear energy ecosystem.

The signing ceremony was attended by NIATR President Alikaan Çiftçi and the chief operating officer at Portland Holdings, Rogerio Tippe.

The cooperation, which brings together Canada's advanced nuclear ecosystem and Türkiye's growing nuclear energy vision, would cover dialogue for human resource development and education, technological collaboration and awareness enhancement, industrial participation, local supply chain development, necessary approvals, and potential investment and financing opportunities, subject to future agreements.

Canada's ecosystem to open up to the Turkish industry

Board member of Nuclean, Koray Tuncer, stated in the announcement that the agreement would pave the way for new collaborations in the nuclear energy field between Türkiye and Canada.

"Portland Holdings Investco Limited is a Canadian private investment and business group with interests in clean energy, advanced technologies and other long-term growth sectors. Through this collaboration, Turkish industry will have an opportunity to engage with Canada's advanced nuclear ecosystem, including industry participants, academia, national laboratories, utilities, engineering firms and other participants across the nuclear value chain," Tuncer said in remarks shared along with the announcement.

"Portland Holdings Investco Limited will contribute commercial experience, international relationships and strategic perspectives relevant to the development of the advanced nuclear sector. Together with Portland Holdings, Nuclean will work to turn these capabilities into practical channels of cooperation that advance SMR and advanced nuclear projects in Türkiye and support the growth of the country's nuclear ecosystem," he added.

Collaborative work in HR, tech and capital areas

The chairperson of Portland Holdings, Michael Lee-Chin, indicated that countries worldwide are seeking access to expert human resources and reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to strengthen their energy security, industrial competitiveness, and long-term economic resilience.

"Türkiye has made clear that nuclear energy will be a fundamental part of its long-term energy security and industrial strategy. Portland Holdings is pleased to work with Nuclean, and with the support of NIATR, in support of that ambition by helping connect Türkiye's nuclear ecosystem with training pathways, global relationships and visibility into emerging nuclear and enabling technologies," he said.

"We see this cooperation as an opportunity to bring together credible partners, trusted expertise and international nuclear innovation in a way that can contribute to the continued development of Türkiye's nuclear-energy ecosystem. "

Çiftçi, for his part, also stated that Nuclean and Canada-based Portland Holdings will bring together their complementary competencies in areas such as human resources, education, access to technology, industry participation, and capital formation, which are of critical importance for the development of a strong nuclear sector.

"While Portland Holdings Investco Limited will provide access to Canada's advanced nuclear ecosystem and international expertise, Nuclean will contribute its local SMR and advanced nuclear technology platform that brings together multiple technology providers," he noted.

"As the Nuclear Industry Association of Türkiye, we will provide sector-level support and the strategic foundation for this cooperation. Together, we aim to establish practical channels for cooperation that support Türkiye's ambition to become a significant force in the development of next-generation nuclear energy."

The announcement of the memorandum comes amid recent high-level contacts between Turkish and Canadian officials, which also included on-site inspections of Canadian nuclear technology.

In addition to the first nuclear power plant, built in the southern province of Mersin, Ankara aims to have two more plants, and complement them with SMRs as it advances its energy transition goals.