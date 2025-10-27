Enerjisa Enerji has signed a long-term $340 million sustainability-linked loan agreement with international lenders and financial institutions to strengthen Türkiye's energy infrastructure and advance grid modernization efforts, the company said on Monday.

The financing, provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), and Finance in Motion's Green Growth Fund (GGF), marks Türkiye's first sustainability-linked loan in the electricity distribution sector.

The six-year financing will support infrastructure upgrades and grid modernization projects across 14 provinces served by Enerjisa's distribution companies, AYEDAŞ, Başkent EDAŞ and Toroslar EDAŞ.

Particular focus will be on regions affected by devastating early 2023 earthquakes.

Part of the funds will also be allocated to Eşarj, Enerjisa's electric vehicle charging subsidiary, to expand its fast-charging network nationwide.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Enerjisa Enerji’s Chief Financial Officer Philipp Ulbrich, Treasury, Risk, Investor Relations and Tax Director Cem Gökmen Gökkaya, and representatives from the four international institutions.

The financing falls under Enerjisa's "Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework" introduced last year. Key sustainability targets include reducing grid losses to curb greenhouse gas emissions and increasing female representation in management positions to promote gender equality.

Enerjisa Enerji CEO Murat Pınar said the agreement reflects the confidence international finance institutions have in Türkiye's energy transformation.

"This agreement is a testament to Enerjisa Enerji's commitment to taking responsibility in the new energy era. We view energy not only as a resource, but as a core driver of development and social progress," said Pınar.

"Through infrastructure and grid modernization projects, especially in the Toroslar region and across all cities we serve, we are building a more resilient, smarter, and more efficient energy system."

Pınar said the company's renewable energy investments and Eşarj's electric vehicle charging infrastructure contribute to Türkiye's low-carbon future. "Our long-term collaborations with international financial institutions help accelerate Türkiye's energy transformation."

Enerjisa Enerji CFO Philipp Ulbrich noted that the company's disciplined financial management has helped it secure long-term trust from global institutions.

"This financing demonstrates our ability to support sustainable growth even under challenging market conditions," Ulbrich said.