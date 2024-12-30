Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants, said on Monday that the Turkish company is one of the multiple alternatives being evaluated for providing electricity to Syria.

Since opposition forces backed by Türkiye toppled longtime dictator Bashar Assad in neighboring Syria this month after a 13-year civil war, talks have been held between the country's new rulers and Ankara on the supply of electricity.

"Many energy production alternatives are being evaluated. We are one of the alternatives," Karpowership said in a statement to Reuters when asked if it was involved in power supply talks.

"There are talks between countries, alternatives are being evaluated. It is too early for us to say anything at this stage."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said Türkiye was ready to export electricity to Syria.

Bayraktar said the electricity that Syria needs could be initially "met by exporting it from Türkiye," but that will become clearer after the assessment of the war-torn nation's transmission network.

The Energy Ministry delegation arrived in Damascus on Saturday and, according to Bayraktar's previous comments, was going to discuss possible energy cooperation, including transmitting electricity to ease power shortages.

In addition to providing electricity from the network between the two countries, Türkiye also has the option of using ships with floating power plants, known as powerships.

A subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, Karpowership produces electricity for at least 12 countries in Africa and South America, with its ships anchored in their ports.

The company owns and operates 7,000 megawatts of installed capacity with a fleet of up to 40 powerships.

The company's largest ships have a capacity of 470 MW, which is more than 10% of Syria's estimated installed power. However, the ports must have the necessary electricity transmission capacity for the ships to be connected.

On Sunday, Bayraktar said Syria's prewar installed power of 8,500 megawatts had fallen to some 3,500 megawatts.

"The vast majority of people meet their electricity needs with generators, so there is actually a very serious need for electricity," he told reporters, adding that the ministry team was looking into how Syria's own oil and natural gas resources may be used.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara would do whatever is necessary for the reconstruction of Syria.

Türkiye currently provides about 210 megawatts of electricity to some parts of northern Syria that it cleared from terrorists through four military operations since 2016.

Nearly 60% of Syria's electricity is produced from oil, with about 38% coming from gas.

Before the conflict, there was a 400-kilovolt high-voltage network from the Birecik hydroelectric power plant, located in the southeastern Anatolia region, along the Euphrates River, to Syria's Aleppo.

However, Bayraktar has said the status of the segment beyond al-Rai town in Syria remains unknown.

In the early 2000s, Syria produced 600,000 barrels of oil per day. However, output plummeted to as low as 30,000 barrels per day due to the war.