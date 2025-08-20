Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants, said on Wednesday it would start providing electricity to Iraq under a new deal aimed at easing the country’s acute power shortages.

The Turkish company said its subsidiary BKPS signed an agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and the state electricity company responsible for the country’s south to deploy two powerships in the port city of Basra.

According to the deal, the vessels will initially supply power of up to 590 megawatts (MW) for 71 days, with an option to extend the duration if demand persists. The ships are expected to begin operations in August.

The electricity will help meet soaring demand and stabilize Iraq’s national grid, which has faced repeated disruptions this summer, including widespread outages after one of the country’s major plants suddenly went offline.

Karpowership, part of Türkiye’s Karadeniz Holding, operates a fleet with over 10,000 MW of installed capacity and currently supplies power to 16 countries across four continents.

"Our rapid and flexible deployment capabilities allow us to deliver stable solutions to regions facing urgent power shortages in record time," said Zeynep Harezi Yılmaz, the company’s chief commercial operations officer.

"We are fully prepared to respond swiftly and reliably to the growing energy needs of the Middle East," Yılmaz said.

"The project we are launching in Basra through our subsidiary BKPS is yet another tangible example of our contribution to global energy security."