A daily flow of 1.15 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas was achieved after a successful flow test of the first reservoir section in the Türkali-1 appraisal well in the Sakarya Gas Field, Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) said via Twitter late Monday.

TPAO successfully completed the flow test of the first reservoir section in Türkali-1 in the western Black Sea region.

The well has an estimated gas production potential of 2.7 mcm per day, according to data obtained within the scope of the test.

"The well flow test will continue with the next reservoir level, and the data obtained will be used for the optimization of the preliminary engineering and design studies to be completed immediately after the well test in the development of the field," TPAO said.

The first natural gas is expected to reach the natural gas processing facility to be established in Filyos in 2023.

The well flow tests in the field are carried out by the drillship Kanuni, which joined the TPAO inventory in 2020.