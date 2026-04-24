Regulation and competition are essential pillars of a fair and predictable market, the head of Türkiye's energy regulator said on Friday.

"These two concepts are the most critical building blocks for sustainable development and a strong economic future," said Mustafa Yılmaz, president of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Speaking at the Regulation and Competition in Energy Markets Summit in Antalya, Yılmaz said the EPDK oversees an energy market worth $145 billion (TL 6.53 trillion), employing around 300,000 people.

He noted that the electricity sector has reached 125,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, with 2,667 licensed companies generating 355 terawatt-hours annually.

Smart grid, storage expansion

Yılmaz announced the rollout of the National Smart Meter System, stating that 2.8 million smart meters will be installed by 2027, enabling remote monitoring of 12 million users at no cost to consumers.

To support renewable energy integration, EMRA has allocated 33,000 MW of storage capacity.

"About 2,100 MW is currently under construction," Yılmaz said, adding that completing these projects over the next decade could offset natural gas imports worth $52 billion.

Regional hub ambitions

Yılmaz also highlighted Türkiye's progress toward becoming a regional natural gas hub, noting that the country's gas market has reached $30 billion, supported by a 250,000-kilometer (155,340-mile) distribution network serving 23 million subscribers.

He added that the petroleum market, valued at $66 billion, remains resilient, while the rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure supports Türkiye's net-zero goals.