Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday said Türkiye and Africa share a common vision of building an independent energy future together, stressing that the country's own transformation could serve as a meaningful example for the continent.

Türkiye has to date signed energy and mining cooperation agreements with about 20 African countries as part of its "Africa Partnership Policy" aimed at building long-term collaboration based on "trust, mutual respect and shared progress," Bayraktar said.

Ankara plans to finalize a new agreement with Gambia, he added, speaking at the Energy and Mining panel on the sidelines of the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul.

"Africa is important for Türkiye," Bayraktar said. "Over the past two decades, our relations have deepened in diplomacy, education, culture, tourism, trade, investment, energy and mining."

According to Bayraktar, most of these agreements signed with African countries are evolving into concrete projects that he says are built on mutual confidence and cooperation.

Türkiye's energy transition as model

Türkiye's energy transformation could serve as a "meaningful example for Africa," said the minister. "We, too, have faced many shared challenges such as growing demand, infrastructure gaps and dependence on imports."

But over the past two decades, "our energy markets have undergone significant and transformative changes. We implemented numerous reforms, put policies into action, successfully managed our projects and attracted over $100 billion in investment into our electricity generation markets alone," Bayraktar said.

"We are eager to share our experiences, best practices and even some of our missteps. We believe these are key elements for strengthening our cooperation."

He added that both Türkiye and many African nations possess significant renewable energy potential, making the field a top priority for joint investment. Bayraktar also highlighted small modular reactors (SMRs) as a technology that could play a crucial role in supporting Africa's development.

First gold production in Niger soon

Bayraktar said Türkiye's capabilities extend beyond hydrocarbons into mining, noting that state-owned mining firms MTA International Mining (MTAIC) and ETI Maden are active in Niger, where the country will soon start its first gold production.

“MTAIC's work in Niger demonstrates how resource development can generate local employment, enable technology transfer, and foster sustainable growth," he said.

Bayraktar described Africa's mineral wealth as the foundation of the continent's future prosperity and said Türkiye sees vast opportunities for joint progress in both energy and mining sectors.

In the fields of electricity and renewable energy, the minister said they can collaborate on regional grid planning, stability, and interconnections, areas where Türkiye has extensive experience.

"Turkish companies are ready to work on solar, wind, hydroelectric solutions, microgrids and energy storage," he added.

With Africa's vast solar energy potential, Bayraktar said green hydrogen is emerging as a promising new frontier. "Türkiye's engineering expertise and financing capacity can help transform this potential into a global competitive advantage for the continent," he added.

As for hydrocarbons, Türkiye sees significant potential in Africa's energy basins, offering opportunities for exploration and production, Bayraktar said.

Partnership in critical minerals, capacity building

Bayraktar also drew attention to Africa's position in critical minerals, noting that the continent holds around 30% of global reserves, yet accounts for less than 1% of global production in clean energy supply chains.

"We are focused on the entire value chain, from mining to final products," he said. "This imbalance can be addressed through joint exploration, processing and value creation. Capacity building remains at the core of these efforts. The true driver of transformation is human capital."

Türkiye, he added, is ready to collaborate with African partners to develop skills and institutional capacity through knowledge sharing and technical training, stressing that cooperation must be both practical and result-oriented.

Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye believes in a "smart transformation" approach, noting that every country's development journey is unique and requires flexibility and sensitivity rather than uniformity.

In a world where access to sustainable and affordable energy determines competitiveness and growth, Africa's energy future will shape the continent’s prosperity and stability, he said.

"Türkiye is ready to be a reliable partner, friend, and founder of long-term cooperation based on mutual interest and respect, and to be part of this shared future. By advancing joint projects, strengthening institutional partnerships and facilitating investment and trade, we can build an integrated energy network connecting Türkiye and Africa," Bayraktar said.

The path to growth is not easy, he said, but noted that like-minded partnerships can go a long way.

"Together, we believe we can transform our shared vision into sustainable development for our people, our citizens and future generations."