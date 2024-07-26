Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday said Turkmenistan could initially export up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Türkiye annually.

In March, Türkiye signed a declaration of intent for cooperation in natural gas and hydrocarbons with Turkmenistan. Last month, an agreement was signed for the delivery of Turkmen gas to Türkiye.

Bayraktar said Türkiye could import 1.5 bcm to 2 bcm of gas per year through the existing pipeline infrastructure shared with Azerbaijan and Iran.

"We are working on bringing up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye in the initial phase over Iran and Azerbaijan. There is no need for additional major investment in infrastructure," the minister told an interview with private broadcaster A Haber.

"There are no issues on the Azerbaijani side. I hope Iran will also show the necessary constructive attitude."

Bayraktar indicated that if Iran adopts a cooperative stance, Turkmen gas could start arriving in Türkiye next year.

Bayraktar pointed out that the gas shipment capacity between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be reached with this volume.

"However, in the next phase, a new pipeline will be required to strengthen the infrastructure, including new compressors and pipelines. At that point, it will also be possible for this gas to reach Europe," he noted.

Bayraktar also mentioned that they are working on liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase contracts for the 2027-2037 period.

"We will soon share long-term LNG contracts for the 2027-2037 period with the public. We are working to finalize the last agreements," he said.

"We are moving toward a set of agreements that could cover approximately 5 billion cubic meters-6 billion cubic meters, which would meet 12%-13% of Türkiye's needs."