Türkiye and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said, adding the accord would lead to joint production and projects.
Erdoğan held a one-day visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday upon Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's invitation, his first to Ethiopia in 11 years.
The accord was signed at a ceremony after talks between the two leaders. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said it would serve "as a road map to deepen cooperation."
The ministry said in a note that under the agreement, the two countries would develop projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency, and would cooperate on the production and installation of hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.
Türkiye has close ties with Ethiopia. In 2024, Ankara helped resolve a dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia amid Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland.
As it increases its foothold in the region, Türkiye sent its deep-sea drilling vessel Çağrı Bey to Somalia on Sunday for what Bayraktar has said will be Ankara's first offshore exploration mission outside its maritime zone.