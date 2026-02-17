Türkiye and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ​energy cooperation during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to ⁠Addis Ababa on ⁠Tuesday, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said, adding the accord would lead ​to joint production and ​projects.

Erdoğan held ⁠a one-day visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday upon Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's invitation, his first to Ethiopia in 11 years.

The accord was signed at a ceremony after talks between the two leaders. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said it would serve ⁠"as ⁠a road map to deepen cooperation."

The ministry said in a note that under the agreement, the two countries would develop projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency, and would cooperate on the production and installation of ⁠hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.

Türkiye has close ties with Ethiopia. In 2024, Ankara ​helped resolve a dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia ​amid Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the ⁠breakaway ‌region ‌of Somaliland.

As it increases its ⁠foothold in the ‌region, Türkiye sent its deep-sea drilling vessel ​Çağrı Bey to ⁠Somalia on Sunday for ⁠what Bayraktar has said will be Ankara's ⁠first offshore ​exploration mission outside its maritime zone.