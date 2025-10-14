Türkiye has been improving energy efficiency considerably faster compared to the global average in recent years, according to a senior official from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"It is great to see the ambition," Brian Motherway, head of the IEA's Office of Energy Efficiency and Inclusive Transitions, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition held in Istanbul last week.

"In the last few years, Türkiye has actually been improving energy efficiency considerably faster than the global average. But it takes constant vigilance to keep energy efficiency going," he said.

According to Energy and Natural Resources Ministry data, Türkiye invested around $8.5 billion during the first National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (2017–2023), achieving savings of 24.6 million tons of oil equivalent and cutting roughly 70 million tons of emissions and surpassing its 23.9 million-ton target.

The country also met its goal of reducing energy intensity by 20% from 2011 levels ahead of schedule, with a 20.4% drop recorded in 2022.

While the global average improvement in energy intensity stood at around 2% in 2022, Türkiye achieved a record 6.2%, placing it among the fastest improvers worldwide in the post-pandemic period.

Under the 2030 Energy Efficiency Strategy and the second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (2024–2030), Türkiye aims to attract $20.2 billion in new investment, save 37.1 million tons of oil equivalent, cut overall energy consumption by 16%, and avoid 100 million tons of emissions.

'Very strong emphasis on energy efficiency'

Motherway said global electricity demand is rising, driven by increased air conditioning use in hot countries and the expansion of data centers tied to artificial intelligence.

"All of this growth is a good news story in the sense that it relates to economic activity, enhancing people's lives, creating jobs. But it puts a lot of pressure on governments who are trying to achieve efficiency targets, make sure their grids are robust and secure, and of course reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said. "It just means that energy efficiency has to work even harder."

He also emphasized that energy efficiency can reduce household bills and boost industrial competitiveness, but such gains depend on policy and investment.

"We know that energy efficiency can lower people's bills, it can make industry more competitive, but it takes policy, investment, and actions by us as individuals and by firms," he added.

Motherway praised Türkiye's focus on energy efficiency, especially in the public building sector.

"I think there is a realization here for climate targets that Türkiye is very committed to, but also for economic well-being, for energy security, and for making energy affordable in homes. Energy efficiency has a lot of opportunities," he added.

"It's good to see the focus on the building sector," he said. "It is a real opportunity to raise standards. Türkiye is to be commended for its focus on this sector."

Public and private investment

Türkiye's energy policy rightly combines public and private investments since energy efficiency projects often require high upfront costs, Motherway said.

"It needs investment, and again, Türkiye's policy understands that it will take public investment, but also private investment," the IEA official added.

Additionally, he said that energy efficiency remains one of the most cost-effective ways to cut emissions and reduce energy imports, calling it the IEA's "first fuel."

"When you invest in energy efficiency, you not only bring the direct benefits, but it means the investment you need in gas pipelines, in electricity grids, in infrastructure comes down as well," he explained.

Motherway added that Türkiye's strategy to use public funds to leverage larger private spending is "a wise strategy" to achieve long-term energy goals.