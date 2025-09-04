Türkiye added 593 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind energy capacity in the first half of the year, becoming the third-largest installer in Europe, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday, citing a WindEurope report.

The country increased its new installations by 39% compared with 426 MW added in the same period last year, the report said.

WindEurope projects that Türkiye will install a total of 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind capacity by the end of the year, meaning 37% of the annual target was achieved in the first six months.

The new capacity came from 100 wind turbines, each with an average rated capacity of 5.9 MW.

Türkiye's continued expansion in wind energy aligns with its national goals to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and transition toward a cleaner, more secure energy system.

Germany led onshore wind additions in Europe during the same period, adding nearly 2.2 GW, followed by Spain with 889 MW.

In total, Europe added 6 GW of onshore wind capacity during the first half of the year, bringing the continent’s cumulative installed capacity to 253,816 MW.

Investments through YEKA auctions

In early 2025, Türkiye approved support for 1.2 GW of new onshore wind projects across five wind farm sites under the Renewable Energy Resource Zones (YEKA) auction round, launched in late 2024.

Under the latest YEKA model, winning developers can sell electricity on the free market for the first six years. After this period, they become eligible for a 20-year feed-in tariff.

The YEKA program is part of Türkiye's broader efforts to increase domestic renewable energy investments, strengthen energy supply security, and reduce carbon emissions in line with its climate and energy transition goals.