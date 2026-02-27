Türkiye ranked as Europe's second-biggest market for new wind power installations last year as it brought more than 2,000 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity online, according to data released Thursday by WindEurope.

A total of 19.1 gigawatts (GW) of new wind power capacity was installed across Europe last year, according to a report by WindEurope. Onshore wind farms accounted for 90% of the total installations. The 17.2 GW of onshore wind capacity installed in a single year marked a new record.

The report stated that Europe's total installed wind power capacity reached 304 GW by the end of 2025. Of this, 265 GW came from onshore wind farms, while 39 GW was generated by offshore wind farms.

Germany recorded the highest level of new wind installations last year. The country installed a total of 5,735 MW, including 5,232 MW of onshore and 503 MW of offshore capacity.

Germany was followed by Türkiye with 2,142 MW, Sweden with 1,767 MW, Spain with 1,563 MW, France with 1,414 MW, and the U.K. with 1,250 MW.

Meanwhile, Denmark stood out as the country with the highest share of wind energy in electricity generation, at 50%. Lithuania and Ireland followed, each with a 33% share.

Wind energy investments across Europe continued at full speed. A total of 45 billion euros ($53.1 billion) was invested in new wind energy projects last year, and these investments are expected to finance 21 GW of new capacity in the coming years.

Key challenges

The report highlighted that, except for Germany, permitting procedures remain one of the main obstacles to wind energy investments across Europe.

In Germany, average permitting times fell to 17 months, while a record 20.8 GW of onshore wind capacity received permits in 2025.

The report also emphasized that strengthening electricity transmission and distribution grids is critical for expanding wind energy deployment.

In this context, governments are urged to accelerate grid investments and adopt a "first ready, first served" approach instead of the traditional "first come, first served" model for grid connections.

Record installation capacity

WindEurope CEO Tinne Van der Straeten described Türkiye's last year additions as a "remarkable performance" that she says underscores the country's accelerating growth in the renewable energy sector.

"Türkiye delivered a remarkable performance by commissioning over 2.1 GW of new capacity," Van der Straeten told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"This level not only represents strong growth, but also marks the highest annual installation capacity Türkiye has ever achieved," Van der Straeten added.

Türkiye's total installed electricity generation capacity reached 122,519 megawatts (MW) at the end of 2025. Renewable sources accounted for 76,281 MW, or 62.3%, of that.

Solar power capacity reached 25,109 MW, representing 20.5% of the total, while wind capacity stood at 14,774 MW, or 12.1%.

Türkiye aims to raise its installed solar and wind capacity to 120,000 MW by 2035. To reach that goal, it needs to add at least 2,000 MW per year.

Ibrahim Erden, head of the Turkish Wind Energy Association, said Türkiye has once again confirmed that it is not only a strong regional hub but also a powerful investment and production center at the European scale.

Referring to Türkiye's 2035 target of reaching 120 GW of combined wind and solar capacity, Erden said the goal requires consistently high annual net installations.

To sustain momentum, he stressed the need for simultaneous progress in grid connection capacity, permitting procedures and transmission infrastructure.

"Today, the main constraint facing wind investments is not generation technology, but transmission and connection capacity," Erden underlined.

He noted that energy storage solutions will play an increasingly critical role in managing fluctuations in electricity generation and enabling the system to adapt to a higher share of renewables.

Stronger EU co-op, industrial base

WindEurope's Van der Straeten underlined that the figures demonstrate Türkiye's growing momentum in renewable energy and strengthen its position as a reliable partner for the European Union.

She emphasized that cooperation between the EU and Türkiye in the wind industry has created strong ties in technology, investment and supply chains.

Highlighting Türkiye's advanced domestic supply chain, she said the country's strong manufacturing base – including blade, tower and equipment production – directly contributes to local employment and industry.

"All these developments present a positive picture that strengthens Türkiye's growing role in wind energy at both regional and European levels," she said, adding that greater reliance on domestic renewable resources enhances energy security and supports a competitive and resilient energy system.

COP31 outlook, long-term energy transition

Van der Straeten also referred to Türkiye's hosting of this year's COP31 climate summit.

Türkiye and Australia reached a compromise last year to resolve their standoff over where the U.N.'s 2026 climate conference should be held.

Under the deal, Türkiye will host COP31 in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya while Australia will chair the negotiations.

"I truly look forward to the COP31 presidency," Van der Straeten said, adding that Türkiye's wind performance increases confidence in the presidency process.

Recalling the landmark decisions taken at COP28 in Dubai, she said the agreement called for tripling global renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency by 2030 and initiating a transition away from fossil fuels.

She added that WindEurope's recent study shows that even when grid and storage costs are included, a renewable-based energy system remains the most cost-effective option and could enable Europe to save more than 1.6 trillion euros by 2050 compared with a slower transition scenario.

Van der Straeten said that if Türkiye maintains its renewable energy targets and increases integration of renewables into its system, the Turkish economy – particularly citizens and industry – will reap the benefits.