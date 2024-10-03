Türkiye's domestically developed seismic research vessel is setting on its way to Somalia, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to attend a ceremony on Saturday to mark the ship's departure.

The vessel plans to arrive off the coast of Somalia at the end of October and begin seismic surveys for oil and natural gas in three licensed maritime jurisdictions, the statement read.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar will also attend the farewell ceremony.

Türkiye and Somalia signed a deal on hydrocarbon exploration and production in July following an initial oil and natural gas cooperation agreement earlier in March.

Bayraktar, as part of the statement, noted that Turkish Petroleum has an exploration license in a maritime jurisdiction area of 15,000 square kilometers offshore Somalia and said: “In this context, the first step of the exploration is seismic activity. Together with our president, we will send Oruç Reis to Somalia to conduct seismic studies."

"We predict that the area where Oruç Reis will work is a region with oil prospects," he added.

Oruç Reis was built in shipyards in Türkiye, with the efforts of Turkish engineers and technicians from design to production stages, and was launched into the sea and started operation in 2017, the ministry stated.

The vessel has carried out numerous seismic activities in the "Blue Homeland," it added.

As part of the statement, the ministry recalled Türkiye and Somalia signed memorandums on understanding between ministries and governments in 2024, adding that Turkish Petroleum received a license for three areas in the Somali seas. "The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources took action to initially carry out seismic activities in three licensed areas, each representing an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square kilometers."

"In this context, Oruç Reis, which will set off from Filyos Port, will pass through the Bosporus on Saturday and head toward Somalia. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will bid farewell to Oruç Reis."

Oruç Reis will be accompanied by two navy frigates and support ships and will reach offshore Somalia via the Mediterranean, Suez Canal and the Red Sea, the ministry said.

The three-dimensional seismic study is expected to last about seven months.

"Oruç Reis will conduct a three-dimensional seismic study, which has never been done before, in three licensed areas off the coast of Somalia. During the activity, which is expected to last approximately seven months, Oruç Reis will collect data for both natural gas and oil," the statement said.

"The collected data will be analyzed in Ankara, and drilling operations will begin in the determined locations, depending on the results."

Türkiye has become a close ally of the Somali government in recent years. The two have also signed a defense and economic cooperation agreement earlier this year.

Ankara has also recently been a mediator between Somalia and Ethiopia over a dispute on Ethiopia's deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland for access to its coastline.

In 2017, Türkiye opened its biggest overseas military base in Mogadishu. It also provides training to the Somali military and police.